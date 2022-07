Another heatwave is on its way toward the greater Seattle area, with temperatures in the mid-90s likely throughout the week and a heat advisory in effect. Forecasted highs in the high 70s and low 80s over the weekend will creep into the upper 80s by July 25 across much of the region and into the mid-90s by Tuesday, July 26, according to the National Weather Service.

