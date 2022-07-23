Angels July 22, 2022 Postgame

So we had a little issue with the rain at the outset. Come on Roy! There’s no crying in baseball!. Well maybe there is. The game was scoreless trough 6.5 innings and then Shohei imploded. He allowed six runs to score before being replaced by Aaron Loup,...
Zack Greinke is getting to the point in his career where it seems as though just about every start brings with it some kind of record, even those that the former Cy Young winner never anticipated seeing.
The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Edmundo Sosa in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Sosa will move to the bench Sunday while Tommy Edman takes over at shortstop and Nolan Gorman, who will bat fifth, covers second base. Our models project Sosa to make 92...
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tony Kemp homered and hit a two-run double, Skye Bolt added a two-run shot, and the Oakland Athletics held off the red-hot Houston Astros 7-5 on Monday night. Elvis Andrus added an insurance RBI single in the eighth for Oakland before closer Lou Trivino surrendered a solo homer to Chas McCormick, then finished for his ninth save by striking out Jeremy Peña with runners on first and second. AL West-leading Houston took its first defeat after a 5-0 start since the All-Star break. The Astros are an AL-best 28-10 dating to June 12 and are now 32-17 against the AL West. Peña homered in the first for Houston before Kemp’s tying drive leading off the third against right-hander Jake Odorizzi (4-3), who had been 4-0 over his previous seven starts.
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Serven is being replaced behind the plate by Elias Diaz versus Brewers starter Eric Lauer. In 101 plate appearances this season, Serven has a .231 batting average with a .681 OPS,...
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Elias Diaz versus Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. In 158 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .241 batting average with a .791 OPS, 7 home runs,...
The Miami Marlins did not list Luke Williams in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Williams will take a seat Sunday while Jesus Sanchez starts in left field and bats seventh. Williams is slated for 50 more plate appearances this season in numberFire's models, with 6 runs,...
BOSTON (AP) — Raimel Tapia had three hits and drove in four runs, giving him 10 RBIs for the series, and Vladimir Guerrero had four hits for the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday as they pounded the bumbling Boston Red Sox 8-4 to complete a three-game sweep. Two days...
