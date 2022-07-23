ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Sen. Josh Hawley's run across the Capitol on January 6 would be the slowest NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

biztoc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawley would run the dash in 7.2...

biztoc.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
The Independent

AOC, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush’s offices among the first to unionise on Capitol Hill

Some of the most progressive members of Congress’s offices are among the first within the Capitol to unionise, as House legislation allowing organizing comes into effect. The offices of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Illinois, Ro Khanna of California, Ted Lieu of California, Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico and Andy Levin of Michigan all voted to unionise.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Missouri law clashes with new gun legislation passed by Congress

Missouri passed legislation which took effect in 2021, barring police from enforcing federal gun laws that aren’t already on the books in the state. The law also allows citizens to sue police departments if they do for $50,000 each time. This means that parts of the recent gun control legislation passed in Congress may not be able to be enforced in Missouri. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk reports in our series: Crime & Consequences.July 14, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#40 Yard Dash#Politics Federal#Politics Congress
The Associated Press

Judge temporarily blocks Colorado town's gun control rules

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Colorado town from enforcing parts of a new gun control ordinance, including a ban on the sale and possession of assault weapons, after it was challenged by gun rights groups. U.S. District Court Judge Raymond Moore issued a temporary restraining order on Friday against Superior, noting that the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, the National Association for Gun Rights and a Superior resident, Charles Bradley Walker, had established a likelihood to prove their case in challenging two sections of the ordinance. Moore scheduled an Aug. 4 hearing to determine whether to...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy