ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

‘Brexit to blame’ for travel gridlock at Dover, union says

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22yOcx_0gq0DhwG00

This weekend’s traffic chaos in Dover is a “predictable” consequence of Brexit as France “takes back control” of its border, an immigration union chief has said.

A major incident has been declared at the Kent port as long queues are expected following queues of up to six hours on Friday and thousands of families attempt to get away at the start of the summer holiday season.

The gridlock has been blamed on a shortage of border control staff on the French side of the Channel.

But Immigration Services Union general secretary Lucy Moreton said that disruption of this kind was only to be expected following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Brexit meant French checks on UK travellers had been stepped up from the “minimal” controls familiar from the EU period.

“It’s certainly the case that the checks are more rigorous than they used to be prior to Brexit,” she said. “We’re now of course outside the EU, and they’re entitled to treat us as they treat any other non-European traveller. So they do the same level of checks on us as we do - and have always done in fact - on them.”

Ms Moreton added: “This isn’t our border that we’ve taken back control of. In fact, France has taken back control of its border in this respect.

“This is democracy. There was a vote. Some people voted for it. Some people voted against it. This is one of the outcomes that was reasonably predictable. And this is the time that it’s chosen to bite.”

The head of the Port of Dover, Doug Bannister, said that travellers may again have to endure delays of five or six hours trying to get onto ferries today, as more vehicles were expected on Saturday than Friday, and a large backlog remains to be cleared.

Asked if waits of that duration can be expected, he told Today: “It could be.

“We were expecting that today was going to be a busier day than yesterday. Yesterday, we processed about 8,500 cars going out. Today we were predicted to be around 10,000. So it is going to be a very busy day down here.”

Kent County Council leader Roger Gough said that by Saturday morning there were around 3,000 HGVs parked on the M20 and being “fed through slowly” to boarding areas. He said there was also some disruption at the Eurotunnel terminal at nearby Folkestone, as well as spillover effects on local traffic.

He said the incident was part of a “much wider problem” with movements across the Channel, which might require a “big programme” of change to maximise capacity at the port.

“This is a severe disruption we have at the moment,” said Mr Gough. “It’s not the first and it won’t be, I fear, the last.”

Mr Bannister confirmed that Brexit had increased the bureaucratic controls at the border, slowing the movement of vehicles, but said that plans were in place to ensure the port should be able to cope “for the most part” during the busy summer season.

“We are operating in a post-Brexit environment, which does mean that passports need to be checked, they need to be stamped,” he said.

“One of the challenges we find is that if we don’t have a sufficient amount of resource capacity through all the steps in the process the very first thing in the morning, then we can lose the queue very, very quickly and create the impact that we felt yesterday right around the county.

“In a post-Brexit environment there will be increased transaction times at the border. What we have done in response to that is created more border capacity so that overall throughput could be maintained.

“In our modelling, whilst we do know that we have got some very peak busy days during the summer season, for the most part we should be able to cope with the traffic.”

Labour chair Anneliese Dodds said: “While the Conservatives fight amongst themselves, families are stuck waiting hours on end to begin their family holiday as the chaos in Dover continues, and once again the government has failed to get a grip.

“After 12 years of failed Tory government, Britain is stuck. Stuck with a low-growth, high-tax economy, stuck at home unable to get a passport or a flight, stuck on the phone trying to book a GP appointment.”

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
The Independent

Thousands of hospital admissions and deaths ’caused by pandemic drinking’

Increased drinking fuelled by the pandemic could lead to thousands of extra hospital admissions, deaths and cases of disease over the next 20 years, experts have warned. A new study commissioned by NHS England from the University of Sheffield found that while lighter drinkers cut their consumption during the pandemic, heavier drinkers drank more and may never return to where they were.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anneliese Dodds
The Independent

Labour sacks frontbencher Sam Tarry after he defies picket line ban

Labour has sacked shadow frontbencher Sam Tarry after he defied Sir Keir Starmer’s ban on joining picket lines in support of striking rail workers.The party said Mr Tarry, the shadow transport minister, had been “removed from the frontbench”, saying it took seriously “any breach of collective responsibility”.Mr Tarry stood alongside striking workers at London’s Euston station on Wednesday morning, despite Sir Keir’s orders to stay away from the demonstrations.A Labour spokesperson said: “The Labour Party will always stand up for working people fighting for better pay, terms and conditions at work.“This isn’t about appearing on a picket line.“Members of the...
KEIR STARMER
The Independent

Voices: Modern Scotland is considered progressive – its cricket scandal says otherwise

Scottish cricket is unravelling as allegations of racism continue to come to light. Last week, the entire Cricket Scotland board stepped down and was placed under special measures after an independent review found 448 examples of institutional racism. Two cricketers – Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh – said at a press conference on Monday 25 July that Cricket Scotland was "institutionally racist".Scotland presents itself as a progressive country. Many outside the country perceive it as a liberal forward-thinking place, but that is only partially true. No one can wash away the racism that is embedded in Scottish society. But...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Africa nations talk climate ahead of major UN meeting

African nations opened climate talks in the Mozambican capital Maputo on Wednesday to identify their priorities and come up with a common position ahead of the United Nations climate summit in Egypt in November, known as COP27. The talks come as the continent grapples with devastating cyclones in the south...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#European Union#Ferries#Dover#Uk#French#Bbc Radio 4#Non European
The Independent

Liz Truss challenges Rishi Sunak to cut even more taxes after U-turn on VAT

Liz Truss has said she “welcomes” Rishi Sunak’s pledge to cut VAT on energy bills, but challenged him to “do more” and reverse the national insurance rise.On Tuesday, the former chancellor unveiled plans to remove VAT from domestic energy bills for a year if the price cap, currently just under £2,000 a year for the average home, exceeds £3,000 as is forecast by experts.Ms Truss’ campaign declared it a “screeching U-turn” as throughout the Tory leadership contest Mr Sunak has repeatedly branded her tax-cutting plans as “comforting fairytales”.The former chancellor also rejected calls for a VAT cut to energy bills...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
The Independent

UN experts urge Hong Kong authorities to repeal security law

Independent human rights experts backed by the United Nations called Wednesday on authorities in Hong Kong to repeal a national security law that squelched protests and criticism over China's tightening grip on the semi-autonomous region. The U.N.-backed Human Rights Committee added its voice to independent advocacy groups that have said...
WORLD
The Independent

London markets climb on back of updates for FTSE firms

City traders had a positive session on a busy day for corporate reporting despite the latest rail strike keeping thousands of commuters at home again. Strong updates for a raft of FTSE firms including Lloyds Bank and Reckitt helped London’s biggest index to its highest level for over two weeks.
STOCKS
The Independent

Train strikes - live: Drivers at nine rail companies announce new walkout in August

Train drivers at nine rail companies have announced a new strike in August as a dispute causing travel chaos across the country deepens.Aslef announced its members will walk out on Saturday, 13 August, saying the firms failed to make a pay offer to help members keep pace with increases in the cost of living.The announcement was made as strikes by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and Transport Salaried Staffs Association crippled services on Wednesday, with only around one in five trains running and some areas having none at all.All passengers have been warned to complete any...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s parents want United Nations to consider youngster’s case

The parents of a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage want the United Nations to consider the case after losing life-support treatment fights in London courts.Archie Battersbee’s mother and father, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, say the UN has a protocol which allows “individuals and families” to make complaints about violations of disabled people’s rights.They say the UN could ask the UK Government to delay the withdrawal of life support to Archie while a complaint is investigated.Three Court of Appeal judges on Monday upheld a ruling by a High Court judge who had decided that doctors could...
KIDS
The Independent

Mountains of clothes washed up on Ghana beach show cost of fast fashion

Huge piles of discarded clothes line a beach in Accra, capital of Ghana.The rags started life thousands of miles from the Gulf of Guinea and their coming to rest on this West African coast reflects the shortcomings of a huge global trade buoyed by fast fashion.Ghana is the third-largest importer of second-hand clothing in the world and its market for used garments is so strong that traders of new lines struggle to compete. Second-hand clothes enter the country from distributors abroad – Britain and the US are the biggest players – and are sold in bulk to local dealers before...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Ireland to get two new data protection commissioners

Two new data protection commissioners are to be appointed to help tackle the “increased working burden and investigative complexity” faced by Ireland’s data watchdog. The current commissioner Helen Dixon is to be appointed chairwoman of the Data Protection Commission (DPC), as part of the plan that received Cabinet approval on Wednesday.
WORLD
The Independent

Heatwave: July 2022 is driest in England since 1911

This July has been the driest in England since 1911, with only 24 per cent of the expected amount of rain recorded so far this month, the Met Office has said. At this stage in an average July, the Met Office said it would expect to have seen well over 75 per cent of the month’s rain to have fallen. But up to 26 July, there had only been 15.8mm of rain averaged across England – or around a quarter of the amount expected. There is also little significant rain forecast for south and east England, meaning the situation...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

763K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy