West Virginia's recruiting class is sitting in the Top 25 in the nation. The Mountaineers have been adding pieces left and right and, sometimes when that happens, fans forget just what exactly they're getting with each new addition. Over the course of the next couple weeks, we're going to do a quick reminder by reposting some of the future of WVU Football and their highlight videos. Today? Rock Hill (SC) Northwestern wide receiver Elijah Caldwell.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO