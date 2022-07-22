ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minocqua, WI

Roaring backDragon Boat Festival returns Aug. 20

starjournalnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinocqua’s Dragon Boat Festival is back after a two year break. Since 2016 more than 100 teams have paddled Lake Minocqua, coming from 13 states and Canada. After watching the event for years, organizers are hoping more people will join in the competition and become part of a...

starjournalnow.com

wxpr.org

Water skiing hodag mural coming to Hodag Park

For Rhinelander artist Tom Barnett, the brick wall of a concession stand in Hodag Park is a blank canvas. It’s one he wants to paint. “The idea is to have a boat pulling a skier, which happens to be the hodag," Barnett says. "I’m going somewhere in between artsy, but also kid-friendly and fun to look at."
RHINELANDER, WI
wortfm.org

Moon Dance Music Festival Brings Jam to Wisconsin

The July 23, 2022 edition of the XL II 90 Live Music Radio Hour previews the 2022 Moon Dance Music Festival, going down July 28th – 30th in Gleason, WI. Joining Rick for the show was Jonathan Schinke of WIJAM and Kimberly’s-own ifdakar, hosts of the festival. Jonathan and Rick discussed the history of the festival, its transformation from a bluegrass focused to multi-genre festival as well as Rick and Jonathan’s mutual excitement for this year’s lineup.
GLEASON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: Fawns play with sprinkler amid summer heat

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin heat has got Bambi and his friends running through the sprinkler. Earlier this week, a group of fawns were spotted cooling off as they jumped through the sprinkler. The video, posted on the Wild Instincts Facebook page, depicts a group of more than...
RHINELANDER, WI
WSAW

Downtown Wausau plan takes step forward

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau presented re-structuring ideas to the Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee Monday that would make downtown more of a destination for the community. With the mall gone, the Wausau City Planning Commission says the area should have more of a plaza-type feel. They...
WAUSAU, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: July 25, 2022

As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, July 25:. On 07-20-2022 deputies were asked to assist Lincoln County Social Services at an address on Maple Rd. in the Town of Pine River for a welfare check on a one-year-old child. It was reported that the parents of the child had been using and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Upon investigating, the mother, a Merrill woman, 20, admitted to using cocaine, meth and fentanyl within the last two weeks. Further questioning of the woman revealed that there were drugs in the house as well. As a result of the investigation the mom, and dad, a Merrill man, 18, were arrested on multiple drug charges. The baby was in the custody of grandma.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Parents arrested on drug charges following welfare check

PINE RIVER - Two Lincoln County parents are facing drug charges after a welfare check for their one-year-old child. Social services asked deputies to assist in a home check in the Town of Pine River. The officers reported that the parents had been using drugs and the home was used for drug trafficking.
947jackfm.com

Lincoln County Parents Arrested on Drug Charges After Welfare Check

TOWN OF PINE RIVER, WI (WSAU) — A well-being check on a one-year-old child in Lincoln County led to the arrest of two people for multiple drug charges. Officers received a tip last week stating that the child’s parents, a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man from Merrill, were distributing and using drugs out of the home while caring for their child. During the investigation, officers learned that the mother had been using various drugs including cocaine, fentanyl, and meth in the last two weeks. Investigators also found an undisclosed amount of drugs in the home as well.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI

