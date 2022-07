Avison Young has negotiated a new lease on behalf of Scarinci Hollenbeck. The law firm will occupy 18,529 square feet of space on the ninth floor of the Overlook Corporate Center located at 150 Clove Road in Little Falls. The new headquarters’ premium amenities and central location appealed to Scarinci Hollenbeck and its Work-Life Balance Committee because it fuels the firm’s continued expansion into new markets, allows the firm to better serve its clients, and enhances the quality of life for its employees.

LITTLE FALLS, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO