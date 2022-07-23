ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Transgender children 3 times as likely to deal with mental health problems

By Study Finds
studyfinds.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Australia — Transgender children as young as nine may suffer from a range of mental health problems, according to new research. Researchers in Australia say they are almost six times as likely to feel suicidal than their cisgender peers. Rates of depression, anxiety, and behavioral problems including...

www.studyfinds.org

Comments / 21

NannasBananas
2d ago

duh. all the " adults" in their lives have failed them by egging on the " fantasy" for clicks and parental virtue-signaling....

Reply
20
Jan Bengston
1d ago

YOU THINK?? Screwing with their young mind isn't going to have problems. They don't have all the answer and we confuse them even more.

Reply
7
Cathey McCullough
1d ago

because they know they are born a boy or girl. but mommy and daddy wanted them to the other. for the love of God let kids be kids. until they are 18/21 years of age.

Reply
5
Comments / 0

