There was shooting involved too, because Chicago…. File this under one of the weirder stories we’ve seen this week: a man in Chicago rammed into his own car which had been stolen in an attempt to stop the thieves. It’s the kind of vigilantism that police usually tell you to not engage in, especially since the thieves started shooting at him when they noticed the guy was following the car. It also highlights how everyday citizens are getting fed up with a system which refuses to crack down on crime.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO