Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Simu Liu + More!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas, the singer announced."Bennifer" shared intimate clips of their outfits on JLo's newsletter, On The JLo.This video shows Lopez wearing one of two dresses from her big day, which she said was "from an old movie.""We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," Lopez said.The couple were previously engaged in 2002, but called their wedding off in 2004, before rekindling their relationship in 2021.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 7 DAYS AGO