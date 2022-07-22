Sun Prairie first responders called to two gas leaks in less than four hours

Less than a year after adding feta to its product line, award-winning Fitchburg- based Emmi-Roth USA is expanding. Emmi Roth USA has announced plans to build a 134,000-square-foot facility on Stoughton’s northeast side that would be the new home for the company’s corporate headquarters and serve as a cheese conversion facility in which bulk cheese is packaged into smaller entities like a wedge, chunk or shredded and wrapped or placed into bags, cups or other types of containers. A groundbreaking for the project is set for August 4th. The Emmi Roth headquarters on Nobel Drive, just east of South Fish Hatchery Road, will remain operational until the building project is completed while the new Stoughton facility will add to Emmi Roth production facilities located in Platteville, Monroe, and Seymour.
