ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Sun Prairie first responders called to two gas leaks in less than four hours

By Jaymes Langrehr
x1071.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — First responders in Sun Prarie say they responded to two separate gas leaks in the city on Friday. The first call came in just before 10 a.m. at the corner of Main Street and Dewey Street in downtown Sun Prairie. After getting to the scene, it...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

Woman Arrested For Crashing Vehicle, Trespassing in Mineral Point

The Iowa County Communications Center received a request for medical assistance for a person reportedly struck by lightning at an address on Shake Rag Street in Mineral Point Saturday shortly after 1:00am. Mineral Point EMS and Mineral Point Police responded to the scene and found that no one had been struck by lightning. However, they did find that 33 year old Kendra Sundvall of Davenport, Iowa had gained access to a business on Shake Rag Street and appeared to have taken a vehicle belonging to that business and crashed it into another vehicle belonging to that same business. Mineral Point Fire was requested and responded to the scene to extricate Sundvall from the vehicle. Sundvall was later arrested for taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and Criminal Trespass to Property. Sundvall was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked and remains in custody.
MINERAL POINT, WI
x1071.com

Sauk City Man Arrested For OWI in Iowa County

Iowa County authorities received a report of a vehicle parked in the middle of road on County Highway K near Barneveld Monday around 3am with its lights on and the driver reportedly passed out. Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and after an investigation, arrested 33 year old Andrew Statz of Sauk City. Statz was arrested and cited for Operating While under the Influence and Possessing Open Intoxicants. Statz was released to a responsible party.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Police: Person who fled traffic stop near UW-Madison campus in custody

MADISON, Wis. — One person is in custody after police said they ran away from a traffic stop near the UW-Madison campus Tuesday night. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers were attempting a traffic stop at the intersection of Langdon and Frances streets when one person ran. That person is in custody.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Two displaced after fire at east Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. — A family was forced to evacuate after a fire at an east Madison apartment Saturday. Crews were sent to the building in the 400 block of Walbridge Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. First responders reported seeing heavy fire coming from a first-floor window. Firefighters put out...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Sun Prairie, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
x1071.com

One Vehicle Crash in Lafayette County

Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to a one vehicle crash on Highway 81 in the Town of Darlington Sunday just before 10pm. 23 year old Kendall Lehman of Platteville was traveling west on Highway 81 when she lost control of her vehicle causing the it to go off the roadway and strike a guardrail. The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported. Lehman was cited for Operating Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated and Failure to Maintain Control.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Chemtool releases report detailing emissions released during massive 2021 fire

ROCKTON, Ill. — More than a year after a six-alarm fire destroyed much of a northern Illinois chemical plant, we now know exactly what burned. The Chemtool, Inc. plant in Rockton burned for over a week in June of 2021, forcing many to evacuate and costing dozens of people their jobs. A new report shows a majority of the material emitted by the fire was carbon dioxide, but water, smoke-particulate matter, carbon monoxide, and multiple other compounds were also emitted.
ROCKTON, IL
x1071.com

Beloit motorcyclist involved in Saturday afternoon crash dies

BELOIT, Wis. — A motorcycle driver who was involved in a crash in Beloit Saturday afternoon has died. Beloit Police Department officials said the 57-year-old Beloit man was declared dead at a local hospital Sunday. He and a passenger, a 54-year-old Beloit woman, were involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Milwaukee and Town Hall roads just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
BELOIT, WI
x1071.com

Theft and Battery Arrest in Lafayette County

A theft complaint was received by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department around 11:30am Sunday. A deputy responded to 2nd Street in Wiota and arrested 30 year old Chelsey Wilde of Woodford. Wilde was also arrested for battery. Wilde was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she remains in custody.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Leak#First Responders#Sun Prarie#Dewey Street##Sun Prairie Fire#Rewritten
x1071.com

South Wayne Man Arrested For OWI and Other Charges

A man from South Wayne was arrested by Green County Deputies Saturday for his 2nd OWI charge. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lane on Highway 11 in Monroe around 1:15am Saturday. An investigation resulted in the arrest of 31 year old Alberto Rodriquez-Hernandez. Rodriquez-Hernandez is charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohiol-2nd offense, Driving on the Wrong Side of a Divided Highway, Operating While Revoked due to Alcohol, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance. Rodriquez-Hernandez was taken to the Green County Jail pending a release to a responsible party.
SOUTH WAYNE, WI
x1071.com

South Wayne Man Arrested For Disorderly Conduct

Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to a disorderly conduct incident Saturday just after 6pm. Deputies responded to East Grove Street in the Village of South Wayne and arrested 36 year old Julio Hernandez-Santos of South Wayne for Disorderly Conduct. Hernandez-Santos was taken to the Lafayette County jail where he remains in custody. The incident remains under investigation.
SOUTH WAYNE, WI
x1071.com

UWPD mourns death of “#1 Dog in the State” K9 Casey

MADISON, Wis. — The UW-Madison Police Department bid farewell to one of their own. K9 officer Casey, who was with the department for over a decade, died Sunday, officials announced. Casey had spent the last five years in retirement with Capt. Cherise Caradine and her family. “Casey was a...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
x1071.com

Milwaukee man who went missing on Lake Monona found dead

MADISON, Wis. — A Milwaukee man who went missing on Lake Monona Saturday was found dead Sunday. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the 74-year-old fell overboard after his boat hit a swell and turned sharply. Two passengers in the boat were able to make it to shore safely.
MILWAUKEE, WI
x1071.com

Rock County to close Janesville vaccine clinic, move to mobile-only clinics

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rock County’s community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic will move to mobile-only operations next month. The county’s Public Health Department announced that the clinic at 1900 Center Avenue in Janesville will close on July 30. Appointments are still available through that day. Public Health officials said...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Dane County gives details on ‘Gift Cards for Guns’ buyback event

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will give residents a chance to turn in unwanted or unused guns next month. Officials provided new details Tuesday as to how the ‘Gift Cards for Guns’ buyback event will work. The event is scheduled for August 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Bringing ‘Chilly Willie’ home, family of boater thrown overboard shares story

MADISON, Wis. – Surrounded by loved ones, Winfred Colbert watched and waited on the shore of Lake Monona for search teams to help him bring his brother home. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office found the 74-year-old Milwaukee man Sunday, identified by family as Willie Gene Colbert, after he was accidentally thrown overboard while fishing with friends the day before.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Not guilty pleas entered for men charged in deadly November shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Two men charged in connection with a deadly Madison shooting that happened last fall had not guilty pleas entered on their behalf Monday, according to online court records. Thirty-three-year-old Chabris Link and 33-year-old Justin Burage were arrested in April for their alleged involvement in a November...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

More Expansion Coming To Emmi-Roth USA

Less than a year after adding feta to its product line, award-winning Fitchburg- based Emmi-Roth USA is expanding. Emmi Roth USA has announced plans to build a 134,000-square-foot facility on Stoughton’s northeast side that would be the new home for the company’s corporate headquarters and serve as a cheese conversion facility in which bulk cheese is packaged into smaller entities like a wedge, chunk or shredded and wrapped or placed into bags, cups or other types of containers. A groundbreaking for the project is set for August 4th. The Emmi Roth headquarters on Nobel Drive, just east of South Fish Hatchery Road, will remain operational until the building project is completed while the new Stoughton facility will add to Emmi Roth production facilities located in Platteville, Monroe, and Seymour.
STOUGHTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy