Only 19, Mets' Ramirez continues to impress for Brooklyn

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper hoped to have three pins removed from his fractured left thumb on Monday. Maybe it will happen next Monday instead. “Everything’s on the right path, everything’s going good,” Harper said Monday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. “It’s just not where we want it to be at this point to be able to pull the pins and be successful with it. So hopefully another week will get us there, but right now, we're just not there yet. [The doctor] said we'll check back in a week and see where we're at. Hopefully, we'll be able to pull them Monday and get ready to go.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO