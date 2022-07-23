Only 19, Mets' Ramirez continues to impress for Brooklyn

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly threw eight innings of three-hit ball, Carson Kelly had a pair of doubles and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the skidding San Francisco Giants 7-0 on Monday night. The right-hander retired the first 15 batters he faced, but gave up a leadoff double to Luis Gonzalez in the sixth. The grounder down the first-base line wasn’t hit particularly hard, but stayed just inside the bag and well out of reach for first baseman Christian Walker. It was a rare blemish in another stellar performance for the 33-year-old Kelly (10-5), who lowered his ERA to 3.04. He sliced through San Francisco’s lineup with precision, striking out seven and walking none. The struggling Giants have dropped all five games since the All-Star break. They were swept by the rival Dodgers in a four-game series over the weekend.
