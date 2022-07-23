ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Only 19, Mets' Ramirez continues to impress for Brooklyn

MLB
 3 days ago

At the start of the 2022 season, Alex Ramirez wasn’t even on the Top 100 Prospects list. Now? He’s one of the most exciting prospects in the Mets’ system. MLB’s No. 87 overall prospect had a breakout performance in High-A Brooklyn’s 10-3 win over Jersey Shore, notching his first four-hit game...

www.mlb.com

The Associated Press

Alcantara fans 10 in 6 innings, Marlins beat Pirates in 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Fortes and Miguel Rojas hit RBI singles in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Sunday. Fortes led off the 10th with a go-ahead single against closer David Bednar (3-4) and took second on a bobble by right fielder Cal Mitchell. Rojas drove him in two batters later with a single.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB

Gil Hodges takes his rightful place in Hall

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- When Irene Hodges was a little girl, she asked her father, “Do you think you will ever make it into the Hall of Fame?”. Irene was baffled by her father’s answer. She saw something different and told him how great he was on the diamond.
MLB
MLB

Mets acquire catcher Perez from Bucs for cash

The Mets acquired catcher Michael Perez from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash on Saturday. The left-handed hitter, who has six home runs in 39 games with the Pirates this year, has played five seasons in the Majors between Tampa Bay (2018-20) and Pittsburgh (2021-22). Perez has 15 home...
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Hall of Fame welcomes Class of 2022

The winds blew strong through Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sunday, with the threat of a thunderstorm looming. And so the ceremony on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center celebrating the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 was slightly truncated, with the typical video tributes cut so that the speeches could be completed without being interrupted by rain.
MLB
Vogelbach 'excited' about joining contender

NEW YORK -- When Daniel Vogelbach found out Friday that he had been traded to the Mets, he wanted to know what it would be like to play in New York. So he got ahold of an old friend -- his former teammate with the Mariners, and once a fellow Mets left-handed slugger: Jay Bruce.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Hottest rookies top the latest power rankings

Welcome to the fourth edition of the 2022 Rookie Power Rankings. Once per month, the prospect experts at MLB Pipeline vote on who we believe to be the likeliest Rookie of the Year winners at year’s end. Please be sure not to miss that “at year’s end” part. We’re...
MLB
MLB

Bubic's emergence continues with another 7-inning gem

KANSAS CITY -- The 97.5 mph ball off the bat of Yu Chang came at Emmanuel Rivera like a laser as he dove to his right to snag it in the seventh inning Sunday afternoon, and for a half-second, it looked the third baseman might have a shot at a triple play.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

Bieber's rust 'not an excuse' for tough outing

CHICAGO -- It’s been 12 days since Shane Bieber made his last start. And while that type of break can be beneficial in the long run to help keep his arm as healthy as possible, we saw on Sunday the types of risks that come along with it. Bieber...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

A's keep rolling behind Kap, rookie relievers

OAKLAND – Despite carrying a .344 winning percentage at the All-Star break that ranked second-lowest in Oakland history, the A’s generated momentum with an impressive series victory over the first-place Astros to end the first half of the season, giving hope that the second half could provide better fortunes for this rebuilding squad.
MLB
The Associated Press

Kelly brilliant on mound, D-backs beat skidding Giants 7-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly threw eight innings of three-hit ball, Carson Kelly had a pair of doubles and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the skidding San Francisco Giants 7-0 on Monday night. The right-hander retired the first 15 batters he faced, but gave up a leadoff double to Luis Gonzalez in the sixth. The grounder down the first-base line wasn’t hit particularly hard, but stayed just inside the bag and well out of reach for first baseman Christian Walker. It was a rare blemish in another stellar performance for the 33-year-old Kelly (10-5), who lowered his ERA to 3.04. He sliced through San Francisco’s lineup with precision, striking out seven and walking none. The struggling Giants have dropped all five games since the All-Star break. They were swept by the rival Dodgers in a four-game series over the weekend.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

Crawford signs with Phillies in No. 3 jersey

PHILADELPHIA -- Justin Crawford wore a Phillies jersey as he toured Citizens Bank Park on Monday afternoon. It had his last name and No. 3 on the back. “[Bryce] Harper was joking with me and saying, 'You’ve got to give up that No. 3,'” Crawford said. “I was like, ‘You’ve got that, man. Don’t worry.’ That’s the number I wore in high school, but I’ll give that up in the blink of an eye.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Pitching, rookie duo drive Cubs to first sweep of '22

PHILADELPHIA -- Though it may not be enough to prevent the front office from shaking things up ahead of next week's Trade Deadline, the Cubs couldn't have asked for a better start to the season's second half. Chicago turned in a third consecutive all-around effort on Sunday, completing its first...
CHICAGO, IL
As second half arrives, Morton getting in postseason form

ATLANTA -- Charlie Morton has long been his own toughest critic. But as he discussed not being satisfied with the six scoreless innings he threw in an 8-1 win over the Angels on Friday night at Truist Park, the Braves hurler also provided a reminder of how far he has come since the season’s first two months.
MLB
MLB

Yanks facing first real adversity this season

Gerrit Cole had labored through six sweltering innings in the Inner Harbor on Saturday, struggling to find a grip and regulate his breathing over more than 100 pitches to that point. He animatedly spoke on the visitors’ dugout bench; given the Yankees’ situation on multiple fronts, he wanted the ball for one more.
MLB
MLB

Arenado, Goldschmidt discuss vaccine decision

CINCINNATI -- Before explaining his reasoning for not getting vaccinated and ultimately costing himself two upcoming games with the Cardinals, All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado wanted to make one thing clear:. “It’s just a personal choice, and I’m not trying to do a political stand here or be a spokesperson...
MLB
MLB

Irvin finds success with a little tip from Vogt

OAKLAND -- Cole Irvin found himself in a rut in late June. He had dropped four straight decisions, and he found a common thread in two particularly rough outings: He was getting hit in the first inning. Veteran backstop Stephen Vogt noticed this, too, and he approached Irvin with an...
MLB
MLB

Harper hopeful to have pins removed from thumb in a week

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper hoped to have three pins removed from his fractured left thumb on Monday. Maybe it will happen next Monday instead. “Everything’s on the right path, everything’s going good,” Harper said Monday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. “It’s just not where we want it to be at this point to be able to pull the pins and be successful with it. So hopefully another week will get us there, but right now, we're just not there yet. [The doctor] said we'll check back in a week and see where we're at. Hopefully, we'll be able to pull them Monday and get ready to go.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Ace Alcantara still K's 10 in 'average' start

PITTSBURGH -- It wasn’t easy, but the Marlins squeaked out a 6-5 win in 10 innings over the Pirates on Saturday at PNC Park for their first series win of the second half. Bunts, debuts, homers, errors -- the game had its share of all of them. But tucked inside it were a few notable performances. Here are three takeaways from a breath of relief for Miami.
MLB
MLB

O's fall to NY but 'continue to fight and scrap'

BALTIMORE -- If the Orioles have any hopes of contending this season -- and the manner in which they closed out the first half has caused some cautious excitement around Baltimore -- they’re going to have to claw through this slate. And then do more. Much of that is...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Decision still a mystery as Sanó deadline looms

DETROIT -- Twins fans, the end of an era may well be upon us. Or maybe not? Either way, Miguel Sanó appears to have done enough lately to make the looming decision on his future as difficult as possible for Minnesota. The club has until Tuesday to announce his fate, and because word was expected to come down on Sunday prior to the Twins’ 9-1 win over the Tigers at Comerica Park, the extra 48 hours only adds an air of mystery to the mix.
MLB

