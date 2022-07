Officers with the Carmi Police Department responded to multiple calls over the weekend ranging from theft to battery. On the evening of July 22nd, police were called to 1001 W Walnut Street in regards to a domestic dispute in progress. When officers arrived to the call, they observed marks on a female at the residence which resulted in the arrest of 31 year old Jon T Abbott for Domestic Battery. Abbott is being held in the White County Jail without bond. No additional information is available at this time.

CARMI, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO