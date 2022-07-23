N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Rougned Odor in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Odor will take the afternoon off as the Orioles finish up their series with his former team. Tyler Nevin will join the lineup at third base and bat seventh and Ramon Urias will take over at second base.
The New York Yankees faced off against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday evening after taking the first game of a three-game series. The Yankees featured Gerrit Cole on the mound as the starting pitcher just one night after star relief arm Michael King suffered a fractured right elbow. There is...
The New York Yankees will wrap up their weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Yankees-Orioles prediction and pick we have laid out below. New York still sits in first...
Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Vogt is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. In 88 plate appearances season, Vogt has a .156 batting average with a .539...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant will undergo evaluation for the foot issue that kept him from playing Monday night. “Kris has some discomfort in his foot,” Colorado manager Bud Black said after the Rockies’ 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. “It’s been sort of a gradual thing over the last few days. Today we just decided to take him out of the lineup to get a lot of treatment. We’re going to get re-evaluated tomorrow when we get to Denver with our doctors, some specialists, and we’ll see where we are.” The Rockies are returning home to begin a two-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Bryant, the 2016 NL MVP with the Chicago Cubs, is batting .300 with five homers and 14 RBIs over 36 games in his first season with the Rockies after signing a $182 million, seven-year contract in March. All five of his homers have come this month, including a two-run shot Sunday in a 10-9 loss at Milwaukee.
Yesterday was the definition of a Pyrrhic victory for the Yankees, a 7-6 win that saw Michael King fracture his elbow and Aroldis Chapman continue to be unreliable. With three straight tough games in two days coming out of the All Star break, New York could use a laugher, and the ballclub has a good shot with Gerrit Cole on the mound against the Orioles tonight.
The Tampa Bay Rays did not include Yu Chang in their lineup for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Chang will take the evening off with Brandon Lowe returning to the lineup at second base and batting third. Our models project Chang for 59 more plate appearances this season, with...
Ramon Urias had three hits, including a two-run homer, to help the Baltimore Orioles rally for a 6-3 win against the visiting New York Yankees on Saturday night. Cedric Mullins had two hits and two RBIs. Jorge Mateo had two hits and scored two runs for the Orioles, who rallied from a 3-0 deficit against All-Star right-hander Gerrit Cole to win for the 12th time in the past 15 games.
The Red Sox have acquired veteran outfielder Abraham Almonte from the Brewers in exchange for cash considerations, per the club’s transactions log. Almonte, 33, should provide the Sox with experienced outfield depth at Triple-A Worcester. The WooSox were likely in need of some outfield help anyway with Jaylin Davis, Jarren Duran, and Rob Refsnyder all currently up in Boston.
The Baltimore Orioles will try to stay on a roll when they host the New York Yankees in the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday. The Orioles rallied from a three-run deficit against one of the best pitchers in the majors to win 6-3 on Saturday night for their 12th victory in the past 15 games.
Comments / 0