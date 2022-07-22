Podcast | Recapping Session 2022

Max Reiss, the communications director for Gov. Ned Lamont, is leaving state service after three years. Reiss, who previously served as NBC Connecticut’s chief political correspondent is taking a job as vice president of community development at M&T Bank. His final day with the state in next Friday, Aug. 5.
Connecticut Public and the League of Women Voters of Connecticut (LWVCT) have scheduled a series of eight debates featuring candidates from races for governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state, and the five congressional districts. The seven-week series will begin Thurs., Sept. 15 and will end with the gubernatorial debate on...
State officials warned Connecticut parents Tuesday about an approaching Sunday deadline to apply for a one-time child tax rebate that could send low- and middle-income households up to $750. During a morning press conference at Waterbury City Hall, Gov. Ned Lamont and state legislators urged parents to take advantage of...
As we approach the Connecticut primaries on Aug. 9, the political rhetoric is heating up. In addition to the abundant TV ads, I’ve noticed some increasingly popular language that has been thrown around by many Republican candidates discussing education: parents’ rights, parental choice, or some variation thereof. “In...
With Fentanyl-involved overdose deaths continuing to rise through 2022, learning how to administer Naloxone, the synthetic drug used to help revive someone who has overdosed on an opioid, should be just as common as learning how to apply the Heimlich Maneuver or CPR, said Catherine Hazlett, program director or Fairfield CARES Community Coalition.
The lowest price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline dropped to $3.87 on Sunday in Connecticut, according to user-generated data at GasBuddy.com. That price was available Sunday at three locations:. RoadRunners Citgo, 17 Windsor Ave., Windsor;. FL Roberts, 140 Weston St., Hartford, and;. Sun Mart, 104 Main St., Willimantic.
Connecticut taxpayers have less than a week to apply for a one-time rebate offering eligible low and middle income households $250 per child for up to three children before an application window closes at the end of July. As of Friday, more than 171,500 households including more than 268,000 children...
