Connecticut State

Podcast | Recapping Session 2022

By Brian Scott-Smith
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Connecticut legislative session was a short one and ended in May, allowing...

Max Reiss Leaves Lamont’s Administration

Max Reiss, the communications director for Gov. Ned Lamont, is leaving state service after three years. Reiss, who previously served as NBC Connecticut’s chief political correspondent is taking a job as vice president of community development at M&T Bank. His final day with the state in next Friday, Aug. 5.
Deadline To Claim Child Tax Credit Fast Approaching

State officials warned Connecticut parents Tuesday about an approaching Sunday deadline to apply for a one-time child tax rebate that could send low- and middle-income households up to $750. During a morning press conference at Waterbury City Hall, Gov. Ned Lamont and state legislators urged parents to take advantage of...
OP-ED | The New Political Catchphrase: ‘Parents’ Rights’

As we approach the Connecticut primaries on Aug. 9, the political rhetoric is heating up. In addition to the abundant TV ads, I’ve noticed some increasingly popular language that has been thrown around by many Republican candidates discussing education: parents’ rights, parental choice, or some variation thereof. “In...
Advocates Say Public Should Be Trained In How To Administer Narcan

With Fentanyl-involved overdose deaths continuing to rise through 2022, learning how to administer Naloxone, the synthetic drug used to help revive someone who has overdosed on an opioid, should be just as common as learning how to apply the Heimlich Maneuver or CPR, said Catherine Hazlett, program director or Fairfield CARES Community Coalition.
Gas Prices Continue To Drop In Connecticut

The lowest price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline dropped to $3.87 on Sunday in Connecticut, according to user-generated data at GasBuddy.com. That price was available Sunday at three locations:. RoadRunners Citgo, 17 Windsor Ave., Windsor;. FL Roberts, 140 Weston St., Hartford, and;. Sun Mart, 104 Main St., Willimantic.
Time To Apply For Child Tax Credit Runs Out This Week

Connecticut taxpayers have less than a week to apply for a one-time rebate offering eligible low and middle income households $250 per child for up to three children before an application window closes at the end of July. As of Friday, more than 171,500 households including more than 268,000 children...
