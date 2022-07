SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department issued a warning Friday, July 22, that there is an upsurge in watch robberies. Officials state that it is those with high-end luxury watches that are most vulnerable since suspects appear to be targeting those in possession of watches worth tens of thousands. Investigators do believe that these current robberies and attacks are not random and that they are led by multiple individuals.

