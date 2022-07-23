Raw video: Scene from small-plane crash just outside the Reid-Hillview Airport

SAN JOSE -- A small plane hit a utility pole and crashed Friday on a street in a San Francisco Bay neighborhood, seriously injuring the pilot, authorities said.The plane went down at about 7:15 p.m. near Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose, authorities said."It hit a fire pole," police Sgt. Patrick Guire told the Bay Area News Group, which said witnesses reported seeing the pilot lying on the ground near the wrecked plane.The pilot had moderate to severe injuries and was taken to a hospital, the San Jose fire department tweeted. The police department later tweeted that he suffered life-threatening injuries...
