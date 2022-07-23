ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Raw video: Scene from small-plane crash just outside the Reid-Hillview Airport

Cover picture for the articleThe pilot of a small plane...

CBS San Francisco

Pilot seriously injured in small-plane crash on San Jose street

SAN JOSE -- A small plane hit a utility pole and crashed Friday on a street in a San Francisco Bay neighborhood, seriously injuring the pilot, authorities said.The plane went down at about 7:15 p.m. near Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose, authorities said."It hit a fire pole," police Sgt. Patrick Guire told the Bay Area News Group, which said witnesses reported seeing the pilot lying on the ground near the wrecked plane.The pilot had moderate to severe injuries and was taken to a hospital, the San Jose fire department tweeted. The police department later tweeted that he suffered life-threatening injuries...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in overnight crash, San Jose

(KRON) — One person died in a solo vehicle crash in San Jose last night, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD). Officers were called to Aborn Road and Brigadoon Way to investigate a traffic collision that involved one vehicle. According to police, a 2004 black Honda sedan with only a driver inside was headed west on Aborn Road in the third lane when it traveled outside of the roadway and hit a light pole. The driver was declared dead at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Two women killed in Hwy 101 crash Saturday morning

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (BCN) — An early morning multi-car collision on U.S. Highway 101 in Sunnyvale killed two women, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday on Highway 101 near the Mathilda Avenue interchange. Two vehicles crashed into one another, according to the CHP spokesperson.
KRON4 News

SFPD warns you might want to leave your expensive watch at home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco is seeing a spike in thefts of wristwatches, sometimes valued in the tens of thousands of dollars, police stated in a press release Thursday. This year alone there have been 24 watch robberies, the San Francisco Police Department stated. “Investigators believe suspects are specifically targeting victims they believe to […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Why gas prices are falling in California

Great news at the gas pump. Gasoline prices continue to fall in the Los Angeles area and across California. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped to $5.84 on Friday, down 18-cents from a week ago and 55-cents from a month ago. Statewide, the average is $5.79/gallon, down from […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

