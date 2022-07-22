Kendra Andrews was on the Lowe Post pod

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting ready to face a 2022/23 NBA season, where they'll have many challenges. Starting from Russell Westbrook's fit with LeBron James and his relationship with the King, and finishing with the role players that they have, who don't look like they're good enough to compete for a championship.
The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation this year. And then there's the NBA Draft, free agency and so much more to chronicle. ... Here at DallasBasketball.com, we will keep you up to date on all...
Shams Charania of The Athletic was on the Pat McAfee show on Monday, and he provided an update on the Brooklyn Nets. According to Charania, Kyrie Irving wants to play for the Nets next season. Charania: "Kyrie Irving, he opted in with the full intent of playing out next season...
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Utah Jazz, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have "discussed deals" with the Los Angeles Lakers for nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook. Charania: "Utah, New York and Indiana are among the teams that have discussed deals with the Lakers involving Russell...
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, winning their fourth title in the last eight seasons. After a two-year hiatus, in which they missed the postseason twice and added some high-upside young talent to the mix, Golden State seems ready to continue their dynasty.
Since the offseason began, NBA junkies have been treated to some juicy Monday morning columns from The Athletic's Shams Charania. Charania renewed the tradition this week by reporting that the Boston Celtics made a trade offer for Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Charania reported that the Celtics offered a trade package...
There has been a lot of noise surrounding Kevin Durant potentially returning to the Golden State Warriors, but each update seems to decrease the likelihood of a reunion. Warriors general manager Bob Meyers recently insinuated that no trade will be happening, and while those comments have already been documented, ESPN analyst Zach Lowe expanded upon them during a recent podcast episode.
The Lakers-Kyrie Irving speculation that encapsulated the NBA, along with the Kevin Durant trade chatter, has died off considerably as of late. Several insiders have cited the Lakers resistance to burning both their future first-round picks (2027 & 2029) as the main reason a deal with the Nets hasn't transpired.
