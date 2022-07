The Texas Longhorns might boast one of the best offenses in college football this season, with a litany of weapons across the board for coach Steve Sarkisian to work with. With stars such as running back Bijan Robinson and receiver Xavier Worthy, the Longhorns' tight end room can often go under the radar. Despite that though, the tight end room offers another weapon for Sarkisian to work with.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO