Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz still has a burning desire to settle up old business with Ryan Garcia. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the former IBF junior lightweight titlist and current top-ten lightweight contender will return to the ring on November 5. An opponent is not yet named for the occasion, though Diaz would love nothing more than to use the slot as a chance to reschedule a fight with Garcia in an all-California lightweight battle.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO