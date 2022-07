A teen driving a tractor on a cherry orchard in Washington state became an unexpected hero last week after he rescued a pilot – and himself – from near death when the 39-year-old’s helicopter came crashing out of the sky onto him.For 19-year-old Logan Schneider, Wednesday morning at his brother’s cherry orchard in Turtle Rock, Washington – about 150 miles east of Seattle – began like any other.He’d plugged in his noise-cancelling headphones and then hopped onto his tractor and set to work in the early hours of 7 July.Then, as he told NCWLIFE in an interview shortly after the...

ACCIDENTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO