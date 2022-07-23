ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

LETTERS: Small business owners grow weary of tax breaks for newcomers

WacoTrib.com
 3 days ago

Many hard-working small businesses are being run by deeply caring people who are the proud bedrock of our local economy. These are neighbors and friends who are not here just for a quick fix, nor should we have to beg the overtaxing collector to return a few of the overtaxed sugar...

wacotrib.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Pawn Shop loans can provide financial relief to those in need

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Despite the rising cost of items like gas, groceries and living expenses, many American’s wages have remained the same, causing a need for extra income when things are tight. You get your paycheck and stick to your budget but soon realize you’re running out of...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Hewitt draft budget of $24.1 million calls for pay hikes, more police

Hewitt's city manager is proposing a budget with a 10.8% increase in general fund revenue to support across-the-board pay increases, new police officers, street and drainage projects and increased spending on fuel and other items. City Manager Bo Thomas is proposing holding the tax rate steady at 54 cents per...
HEWITT, TX
fox44news.com

American Airlines increases flights from Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – American Airlines has announced the addition of one daily departure from the Waco Regional Airport, starting on August 17. This comes as a result of increased demand, as well as continued growth in commercial air transportation. The City of Waco says this will increase service to six daily departures to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and will add an additional 50 seats to the market.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Business
Waco, TX
Business
WacoTrib.com

South Terrace Apartments near end of $45 million renovations

Ladarius Gardner moved into his newly renovated unit at South Terrace Apartments last week and described it as a breath of fresh air. “It’s like something every homeowner dreams,” Gardner said. “My wife hasn’t even seen it yet. We just had a newborn yesterday and they get to come home to something new.”
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Kids focus on aquaponics at YMCA

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is launching Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program based on the USDA 2010 Guidelines. The series will kick off from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the county extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive. Call 254-757-5180 for information. Day camp.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: I-35 downtown intersections closed for construction

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is launching Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program based on the USDA 2010 Guidelines. The series will kick off from 5:30 to 7 p.m. next Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the county extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive. Call 254-757-5180 for information. Back-to-school...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Sign Wars rage on in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — It's the war you didn't see coming. It's taken the Copperas Cove community by surprise, and they're absolutely loving it. Recently, Monty's Steak Brew and BBQ Owner Monty Montanez started taking little jabs at businesses in the area. He started with Bill French's Jewelry store and has since mentioned other businesses on his storefront sign making little jokes.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Breaks#Republicans#Unhand#The Waco Chamber
WacoTrib.com

4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $650,000

CURRENTLY A HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER TURN-KEY vacation rental and comes FULLY FURNISHED but can also be a WONDERFUL single-family farmhouse! This home is in a secluded country setting just minutes from town! This property is decked out from the custom gated pipe entry to the marble countertops throughout. Every inch of this home is filled with charm and custom detailing. The interior features 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an open-concept kitchen/living/dining space, a great-sized laundry room and tons of storage throughout. The kitchen is GORGEOUS and includes custom knotty alder cabinets, stainless steel appliance, stunning marble countertops and high-end light fixtures. The master suite is HUGE and cozy featuring a cedar accent wall, tons of natural light, double vanities, large soaking tub, custom shower and a sprawling walk-in closet. Other features include upgraded NEST technology inside and out, spray foam insulation, sprinkler system, custom rock walk-ways, upgraded gutters, and a vintage tractor featured as yard art. Also included is a MASSIVE brand new hot tub with a complex sound system and much more. 1736 S Robinson Drive is the sister property to this home and can also be bought as a package deal.
LORENA, TX
WacoTrib.com

Amazon's Waco fulfillment center begins operations Sunday

It’s work time at the Amazon fulfillment center in Waco, company officials confirming it will hold its “Day One celebration” on Sunday. But local residents should not expect package delivery from the $250 million facility just down the road, now or ever. Spokesman Daniel Martin clarified in an interview that merchandise from California to Maine will make its way to Waco for forwarding to Amazon sorting and delivery locations.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Camp Fimfo brings ‘glamping’ to Waco

Camp Fimfo, a “glamping” resort, opened its doors on July 15. The Waco location, on the Bosque River next to McLennan Community College and Hawaiian Falls, offers an alternative to camping ready-made for families wanting to visit and see Waco. “Glamping” is a combination of the outdoor aspects...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WacoTrib.com

Amazon ups ante on wage offerings at Waco fulfillment center

The new Amazon fulfillment center in Waco has not officially opened, but already the delivery giant is raising its bottom wages. Daniel Martin, Amazon regional public relations manager, said the center at 2000 Exchange Parkway “will be looking to hire several hundred full-time associates over the coming weeks,” and employees will make $15.50 an hour to start, a 50-cent increase from the $15 Amazon pledged in October 2020.
fox44news.com

Temple partial road closure to last three weeks

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple says a portion of Birdcreek Drive, between Las Cienega Boulevar and Brooklawn Drive, will close on Monday. The City says this closure is expected to last approximately three weeks, and is related to the ongoing Birdcreek interceptor sanitary sewer project.
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Lake Waco water usage down amid restrictions

Water usage is down in Waco and other cities in McLennan County as a result of water restrictions, but officials say it is still too early to tell exactly how much water the restrictions have saved. Waco implemented mandatory Stage 2 water restrictions on July 14 amid continued drought conditions...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: MCC accepting Distinguished Alumni nominations

The McLennan Community College Foundation’s Highlander Alumni & Friends Association is accepting nominations through Friday for its 2022 Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Leader awards. Nomination forms for both awards are available online at www.mclennan.edu/foundation under “Quick Links and Forms.”. Questions about the nomination process should be directed to...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco pastor fills stomachs and hearts with donated food trailer

When Pastor Albert Fuentes heard about the tragedy in Uvalde he knew exactly what he needed to do. He packed up his trailer, the Disaster Relief Food Kitchen, loaded with over 600 meals, rallied more than 30 volunteers and set out to serve up delicious food with a side of compassion to families who needed it most. His mission: show people love.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Authorities: Valley Mills stop uncovers labor trafficking case

The Valley Mills Police Department arrested a driver and released nine people believed to be victims of human labor trafficking Saturday night in a routine traffic stop near the Out of Town Ball Fields. Police Officer Jordan Williams found “the driver and nine passengers who were crammed inside a 2009...
VALLEY MILLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy