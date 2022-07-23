LETTERS: Small business owners grow weary of tax breaks for newcomers

CURRENTLY A HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER TURN-KEY vacation rental and comes FULLY FURNISHED but can also be a WONDERFUL single-family farmhouse! This home is in a secluded country setting just minutes from town! This property is decked out from the custom gated pipe entry to the marble countertops throughout. Every inch of this home is filled with charm and custom detailing. The interior features 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an open-concept kitchen/living/dining space, a great-sized laundry room and tons of storage throughout. The kitchen is GORGEOUS and includes custom knotty alder cabinets, stainless steel appliance, stunning marble countertops and high-end light fixtures. The master suite is HUGE and cozy featuring a cedar accent wall, tons of natural light, double vanities, large soaking tub, custom shower and a sprawling walk-in closet. Other features include upgraded NEST technology inside and out, spray foam insulation, sprinkler system, custom rock walk-ways, upgraded gutters, and a vintage tractor featured as yard art. Also included is a MASSIVE brand new hot tub with a complex sound system and much more. 1736 S Robinson Drive is the sister property to this home and can also be bought as a package deal.

LORENA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO