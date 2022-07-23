Utah Fest Opera’s THE TENDER LAND is unique, memorable & American

LOGAN — If you’ve never seen a live performance of August Wilson’s iconic play Fences, go ASAP see the production by the Lyric Repertory Company in Logan. If you have seen a production of Fences, go see this one at Lyric Repertory Company. If you have seen the film version and think the show does not get any better than Denzel Washington in the role of a lifetime, you should still see this production at the Lyric Repertory Company in Logan. It is that good. Fences is worth the drive, worth the time, and worth the price of the ticket.

