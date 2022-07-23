ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah Fest Opera’s THE TENDER LAND is unique, memorable & American

By Utah Theatre Bloggers Association (UTBA)
utahtheatrebloggers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILLVILLE — Fulfilling a dream that has been two years in the making, the Utah Opera Festival pulls off an exceptional show of the Americana opera The Tender Land, with music by Aaron Copland and libretto by Horace Everett. Performed in the beautiful foothills of Cache Valley and directed by Suzan...

utahtheatrebloggers.com

Lyric Repertory’s FENCES is brilliant, poignant, and perfect

LOGAN — If you’ve never seen a live performance of August Wilson’s iconic play Fences, go ASAP see the production by the Lyric Repertory Company in Logan. If you have seen a production of Fences, go see this one at Lyric Repertory Company. If you have seen the film version and think the show does not get any better than Denzel Washington in the role of a lifetime, you should still see this production at the Lyric Repertory Company in Logan. It is that good. Fences is worth the drive, worth the time, and worth the price of the ticket.
LOGAN, UT
ABC 4

Where to find the best taco in Utah

Recently recognized for the best taco in Utah, Whimpy and Fritz, is a local hit. Co-owner, Lefty Montoya, joined us in the GTU kitchen to show us what their smoked carnitas is all about. Ingredients:. Cilantro. onion. pickled red onion. smoked chipotle red sauce. cotija cheese. flash smoked slow-cooked carnitas.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Pioneer Day celebrations continue in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — The observed day for the Pioneer Day holiday kicked off with an F-35 flyover and an annual parade in Ogden Monday. “I think it’s a great opportunity to bring the community together,” Bryan Schade said. Schade is the parade director for this year’s Ogden...
OGDEN, UT
Herald-Journal

J. Dawgs opens a new location on Logan’s east side

J. Dawgs is coming to Logan city this week, as the restaurant prepares to open its sixth store on Wednesday. The grand opening of the brand’s newest gourmet hot dog location will start at 11 a.m. at 505 E. 1400 North. Restaurant owner Jayson Edwards said Logan residents can expect a similar experience to other J. Dawgs locations around the state.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Logan city officials announce Pioneer Day closures – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – Officials here have announced modified schedules for Logan City services and facilities during the Pioneer Day holiday. Public works spokesperson Emily Morgan Malik explains that, because the 24th of July falls on a Sunday this year, the city will observe the Pioneer Day holiday on the following Monday.
LOGAN, UT
utahbusiness.com

Rendezvous™ Discount Store to open in Newgate Mall

Logan —On Aug 12 and 13, Rendezvous™ Discount Store will hold a grand opening celebration for their store at Newgate Mall, Suite #1102. Hours are 10 am to 8 pm on Friday and Saturday. At Rendezvous™, customers can purchase overstocks, discontinued items, returns, and more across a variety...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Firework restrictions throughout Utah as Pioneer Day approaches

SALT LAKE CITY — Towns, cities and even counties across the state have released varying firework restrictions and bans as Pioneer Day approaches. Many places including Tooele County, Bountiful, Weber County and Herriman (to name a few) have all released their own restrictions and bans. Firework restrictions in Tooele...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Man involved in fatal Clearfield hit-and-run crash located in California

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed a man in Clearfield back in June 2021 has been tracked down and arrested. Clearfield Police have arrested Leonardo Jesus Duran, Jr., 34, a California man, on multiple charges related to the fatal incident. The victim has been identified as Robert Gormley, […]
CLEARFIELD, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, Wasatch, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Morgan; Salt Lake; Summit; Tooele; Utah; Wasatch; Weber The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Weber County in northern Utah Northwestern Wasatch County in northern Utah Salt Lake County in northern Utah Davis County in northern Utah Southwestern Morgan County in northern Utah Southwestern Summit County in northern Utah Northwestern Utah County in northern Utah Northeastern Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 615 PM MDT * At 525 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway to near Cedar Fort, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Provo, Sandy, Ogden, Layton, Murray, Bountiful, Tooele, Farmington, Park City, Morgan, Hill Air Force Base, Heber City, West Jordan, Orem, Taylorsville, South Jordan, Lehi and Draper. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 257 and 336. Interstate 84 between mile markers 85 and 109. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 93 and 154. US Route 40 between mile markers 0 and 22. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Friends remember man killed in West Bountiful auto-bike crash

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — The North Salt Lake community is grieving the loss of 53-year-old Mike Roberts, who was killed Thursday while riding his bike with his teenage daughter. The teen was also hit. She was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital, where she is stable and is expected to...
WEST BOUNTIFUL, UT
FOX 13 News

Car crashes into Tremonton bank in reverse

TREMONTON, Utah — A car crashed into a bank in Tremonton Monday after the driver apparently lost control. Fortunately, nobody was injured. The accident happened at a Zions Bank location located at 340 E. Main Street shortly before 4 p.m. The driver, a 77-year-old woman, told police she hit...
TREMONTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Logan couple charged in aggravated murder of their 46-day-old infant

LOGAN, Utah, July 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The parents of a Logan infant have been charged with aggravated murder after their 46-day-old boy was found malnourished and unresponsive. The infant, born in November with no known medical problems, was removed from life support after he was determined to...

