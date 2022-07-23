Lehi City’s GUYS AND DOLLS is worth taking a gamble on

Saturday’s Pioneer Day parade in Vernal was full of colorful and creative floats to go along with the parade’s theme: Their Grit and Grace Give us Gratitude and Growth. This year’s Grand Marshal Kay Baker, a Uintah High math educator of 39 years, was also a great match for the parade. In the words of parade organizer Aaryn Birchell: “Kay Baker represents the theme of the parade…with her lifelong dedication to students and her community. Ever humble, when asked to be the Grand Marshal, she replied, ‘I would much rather show my students' accomplishments.’ However, thousands of Uintah High School students impacted by Miss Baker's kind instruction, her persistent effort, and high expectations would agree that Miss Baker is truly deserving,” continues Birchell. “Just like many of those who built up and developed our state, Kay Baker's grit and grace have indeed brought much gratitude and growth to our community!” A special addition to the parade was a truckload of students cheering Ms. Baker on.

VERNAL, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO