Lehi, UT

Lehi City’s GUYS AND DOLLS is worth taking a gamble on

By Utah Theatre Bloggers Association (UTBA)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEHI — There are some musicals that have stood the test of time, having entertained audiences and critics alike for decades. Guys and Dolls is one of those shows. Originally released in 1950, this comedic romp through the no-good gambling world of New York City can now be seen in a...

ABC 4

Disney Institute comes to Utah

GTU Host Deena Manzanares spoke with Timo Gorner, Vice President of Disney Institute and National Geographic Live virtually to talk about what Disney will be bringing to the Wasatch Front this week. The Walt Disney Company has been creating magic and memories to several generations for nearly a century. Whether...
Park Record

Park City High School graduate embarks on a crazy trip with Saint Luna

Charlie Black is coming home, and he won’t be alone. Black, who graduated from Park City High School in 2018, is the rhythm guitarist for the San Diego-based indie band Saint Luna, performing at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, at Park City Brewing. The show is free and open to patrons of the restaurant.
PARK CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Viet Pham’s award winning Pretty Bird is headed to Midvale

For fans of this local mini-chain, clear the whole of your August calendar, because Midvale is set to become the fourth location in Viet and Alexis Pham’s burgeoning fried chicken empire. According to DABS July agenda notes, the business has applied for a limited service liquor license – which affords beer and wine sales. With the duo plotting an August opening – the restaurant is currently hiring for team members to staff the new 84047 location.
MIDVALE, UT
KSLTV

‘I’ll carry your pioneer courage with me’: kids construct unique Riverton float

The July 24th Days of 47 Parade has dozens of floats, but one from Riverton had a unique background that’s all about the children. “I am making some grass and flowers,” said young Ruby Fisher as she and several other kids worked on a garage floor finishing the final decorations for the Utah Riverton South Stake Float. “I Like how we get to celebrate the pioneers.”
RIVERTON, UT
Lehi, UT
Lehi, UT
Entertainment
ABC 4

Where to find the best taco in Utah

Recently recognized for the best taco in Utah, Whimpy and Fritz, is a local hit. Co-owner, Lefty Montoya, joined us in the GTU kitchen to show us what their smoked carnitas is all about. Ingredients:. Cilantro. onion. pickled red onion. smoked chipotle red sauce. cotija cheese. flash smoked slow-cooked carnitas.
UTAH STATE
viatravelers.com

28 Things to do in Park City, Utah

A former mining town, Park City, Utah is now known for its world-class ski resorts and the one and only Sundance Film Festival. Consequently, the city can be pricey at times, but there are several fun things to do in Park City that are worth a visit!. Park City is...
PARK CITY, UT
Sarah Brown
Damon Runyon
deseret.com

Zac Efron returns to East High — and fans are speculating about ‘High School Musical 4’

Zac Efron is back to where it all started for him, as a Wildcat whose head is in the game but heart is in the song: East High School. Driving the news: Efron posted a picture of himself with his fist in the air in front of the Salt Lake City school, where the “High School Musical” movies were filmed, to his Instagram on Friday. The photo’s caption reads, “Don’t you... Forget about me,” a reference to the closing scene of “The Breakfast Club.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Days of '47 Parade rolls through Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Families gathered in Salt Lake City for the annual Days of '47 Parade on Saturday. Floats, horses, and marchers clad in festive gear began rolling through the streets at 9 a.m. as hundreds of Utahns cheered from the sidewalk. More on Pioneer Day from...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

People celebrate 'heart of Utah' over Pioneer Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — After the Days of '47 Parade Saturday, celebrations continued through the night. With the threat of wildfires, personal fireworks were banned in certain parts of the state and fire crews urged people to go to professional shows. Outside the Days of '47 Rodeo,...
UTAH STATE
S. F. Mori

Handel's Ice Cream Is A Place For Premium Ice Cream

Handel's Ice Cream Store in Woods Cross(Image is author's) It was the summer of 1945, and it was hot. Alice Handel started serving ice cream from her husband's gas station. She founded Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Youngtown, Ohio. She used old fashioned recipes and fresh fruit picked from her own backyard.
WOODS CROSS, UT
kslnewsradio.com

KSL Greenhouse: How does heat impact vegetables?

SALT LAKE CITY – The heat has been no joke so far this summer. The sun is great for many plants, but the heat is another story. In the latest KSL Greenhouse Show, hosts Maria Shilaos and Taun Beddes are joined by horticulturist Sheriden Hansen to learn how the heat is impacting our vegetables.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

Utah cookie store burglarized while dealing with lawsuit

MIDVALE, Utah — Less than a day after speaking to FOX 13 News about legal troubles due to a lawsuit from the company Crumbl, one of Crave Cookies' stores was broken into. The grand opening of Crave’s new store in Draper was held Saturday. But just a few miles away, one of its existing locations was burglarized early in the morning.
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

Best Friends Animal Society waives adoption fees this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In honor of National Pet Adoption Weekend from July 22 to July 24, Best Friends Animal Society, along with over 550 shelters and rescue partners from across the nation, are coming together for the launch of an adoption campaign shining a light on the current crisis in animal shelters to […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
basinnow.com

Beloved Uintah High School Teacher Serves As Pioneer Day Parade Grand Marshal

Saturday’s Pioneer Day parade in Vernal was full of colorful and creative floats to go along with the parade’s theme: Their Grit and Grace Give us Gratitude and Growth. This year’s Grand Marshal Kay Baker, a Uintah High math educator of 39 years, was also a great match for the parade. In the words of parade organizer Aaryn Birchell: “Kay Baker represents the theme of the parade…with her lifelong dedication to students and her community. Ever humble, when asked to be the Grand Marshal, she replied, ‘I would much rather show my students' accomplishments.’ However, thousands of Uintah High School students impacted by Miss Baker's kind instruction, her persistent effort, and high expectations would agree that Miss Baker is truly deserving,” continues Birchell. “Just like many of those who built up and developed our state, Kay Baker's grit and grace have indeed brought much gratitude and growth to our community!” A special addition to the parade was a truckload of students cheering Ms. Baker on.
VERNAL, UT

