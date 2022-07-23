Beer heiress blasted for trying to ‘buy’ Missouri Senate nomination – Raw Story
Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine was accused of trying to “buy” the Democratic Party nomination for U.S. Senate in Ohio. Lucas Kunce, who is also seeking the nomination, unloaded on his opponent with 27-tweet Twitter thread posted on Friday evening. “My name is Lucas Kunce. I’m a...
Former President Donald Trump appeared stunned when his endorsement of an Arizona congressional hopeful drew boos from his crowd at a rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, Friday. Trump held the rally to boost his preferred candidates ahead of the Aug. 2 primary, but his recent endorsement of Eli Crane for...
President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. military does not support a potential trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a concern she brushed off, bringing the difference of opinion into public view between the nation's two highest-ranking Democratic officeholders. The Financial Times reported on Pelosi’s planned...
Gov. Larry Hogan said GOP governors were "concerned" with how a Trump run could affect the midterms. Trump has not announced a run, but recent reports suggest he could do so as early as September. "In competitive places and purple battlefields, it's going to cost us seats," Hogan said.
Sen. Josh Hawley raised his fist in solidarity with Capitol rioters on January 6, 2021. On Thursday, the January 6 committee showed footage of Hawley running away from the crowd. On Friday, Hawley said he wouldn't "run away" from a fight with "liberals" during a TPUSA speech. Republican Sen. Josh...
This week, the Jan. 6 committee held another public hearing, this time examining former President Donald Trump’s reluctance to intervene and stop the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In addition, the House of Representatives passed a bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law, Senate Democrats’ exasperation with centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) continued to build, and a Republican gubernatorial candidate was attacked by an armed man during a campaign stop. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden finally contracted COVID-19. Here are the quotes of the week.
WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Jared Kushner, a former senior aide to then-President Donald Trump who is married to Trump's daughter, Ivanka, wrote in a memoir to be published next month that he had a bout with thyroid cancer in 2019 that was previously undisclosed.
KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom on Tuesday for her drawn-out trial on drug charges that could bring her 10 years in prison if convicted. The trial of the two-time Olympic gold medalist and Phoenix Mercury standout began July 1 but only four sessions have been held, some them lasting only a few hours. In one of them she acknowledged that she was carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she was arrested at a Moscow airport in mid-February, but said she had no criminal intent. The slow-moving trial and her five months of detention have raised strong criticism among teammates and supporters in the United States, which has formally declared her to be “wrongfully detained,” a designation sharply rejected by Russian officials. Griner was arrested amid high U.S.-Moscow tensions ahead of Russia sending troops into Ukraine later that month. Some supporters contend she is being held in Russia as a pawn, possibly for a prisoner swap. American soccer notable Megan Rapinoe last week said “she’s being held as a political prisoner, obviously.”
