Missouri State

Beer heiress blasted for trying to 'buy' Missouri Senate nomination – Raw Story

By nehasharma247247
thenetionalnews.com
 3 days ago

Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine was accused of trying to "buy" the Democratic Party nomination for U.S. Senate in Ohio. Lucas Kunce, who is also seeking the nomination, unloaded on his opponent with 27-tweet Twitter thread posted on Friday evening. "My name is Lucas Kunce. I'm a...

thenetionalnews.com

Washington Examiner

'We don't know which marriage he was defending': Quotes of the Week

This week, the Jan. 6 committee held another public hearing, this time examining former President Donald Trump's reluctance to intervene and stop the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In addition, the House of Representatives passed a bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law, Senate Democrats' exasperation with centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) continued to build, and a Republican gubernatorial candidate was attacked by an armed man during a campaign stop. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden finally contracted COVID-19. Here are the quotes of the week.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Griner's drawn-out drug trial in Russia resumes

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom on Tuesday for her drawn-out trial on drug charges that could bring her 10 years in prison if convicted. The trial of the two-time Olympic gold medalist and Phoenix Mercury standout began July 1 but only four sessions have been held, some them lasting only a few hours. In one of them she acknowledged that she was carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she was arrested at a Moscow airport in mid-February, but said she had no criminal intent. The slow-moving trial and her five months of detention have raised strong criticism among teammates and supporters in the United States, which has formally declared her to be "wrongfully detained," a designation sharply rejected by Russian officials. Griner was arrested amid high U.S.-Moscow tensions ahead of Russia sending troops into Ukraine later that month. Some supporters contend she is being held in Russia as a pawn, possibly for a prisoner swap. American soccer notable Megan Rapinoe last week said "she's being held as a political prisoner, obviously."
BASKETBALL

