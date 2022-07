So you’re a contender, or at least you think you might be one. You’re looking ahead to the postseason and how your lineup might square up against the best pitching in the land. You’re wondering if you need a power bat, and the answer is: Yes, you do need a power bat. That’s because, despite the myth that power doesn’t play in October and small ball wins pennants, power plays extremely well in the playoffs. How could it not?

MLB ・ 18 HOURS AGO