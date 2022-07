In 1936, Salina tied its all-time record high for the month of. July when the city was torched by a temperature of 116 degrees. The record had been set just six days earlier on July 18. Salina's all-time record high is 118 degrees set on Aug. 13, 1936. In comparison, in 1942, Las Vegas had set its all-time record high of 117 degrees, a record that would be tied on July 19, 2005.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO