Actor Jason Momoa was involved in a car accident with a motorcycle Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said it happened around 11 a.m. Sunday when the Aquaman star was driving on Old Topanga Road in Calabasas. A motorcyclist crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes, directly in the path of Momoa's vehicle.

CALABASAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO