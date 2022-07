A dispute among neighbors resulted in a car crash and a shooting in Weeki Wachee last week. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office ( HCSO), about 10:20 p.m. on July 20 deputies were responding to a call reporting that someone was erratically driving through the Genesee Drive area of Weeki Wachee. On route, deputies were told that a 9-1-1 caller reported that a shooting had taken place in the same area.

WEEKI WACHEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO