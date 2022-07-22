One dead in shooting at Tampa apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — An altercation with Hillsborough County Sheriff deputies led to a foot chase, stand-off and shooting early Sunday morning. HSCO deputies responded to a call at 12:42 a.m., after residents reported gunfire at the Bristol Bay Apartments in Tampa. Once they arrived at the scene, deputies were told that two men has gotten into an argument and fought over a woman at a party at the complex. As the fight moved outside, the suspect, Jonathan Huertas Reyes, 32, shot at the other man multiple times. The sheriff's department reported no one was injured during this altercation.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO