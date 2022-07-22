ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

One dead in shooting at Tampa apartment complex

By Bryan Farrow
pasconewsonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, FLA- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead outside of the IQ Apartments, located at 12708 Bruce B Downs Boulevard in Tampa. According...

www.pasconewsonline.com

fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies investigate homicide at Thonotosassa boat ramp

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said a body was found at a Thonotosassa boat ramp. According to the sheriff's office, an adult was found dead with "upper body trauma." The scene is unfolding at Baker Creek Boat Ramp Park on Thonotosassa Road. The view from SkyFOX showed several deputies...
THONOTOSASSA, FL
Bay News 9

Body found in Thonotosassa with 'upper body trauma'

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a man was found with "upper body trauma." Deputies said the body of a man was found Tuesday, July 26 in the 12000 block of Thonotosassa Road around 8 a.m. Anyone with information is asked...
THONOTOSASSA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man found dead near Lake Thonotosassa

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The discovery of a man's body Tuesday near Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County is now considered a homicide, the sheriff's office said. Deputies were called around 7:45 a.m. to respond to the area of Thonotosassa Road, located just south of the lake, on a report of a person who was on the ground.
THONOTOSASSA, FL
WFLA

St. Pete landscaper exposed himself to kids while working in their yard, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Monday for allegedly exposing himself to a pair of small children back in November, according to police. St. Petersburg police said that Paul Ernest Muzychko, 41, was doing yard work in a family’s backyard on Nov. 21, 2021, while one of the family’s children, a 5-year-old, was watching through the kitchen window.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Police: St. Pete man arrested for exposing himself to children

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in St. Petersburg arrested a man after he allegedly exposed himself to two small children in November 2021. Court documents say Paul Ernest Muzychko, 41, had been hired to do yard work for a family. A 5-year-old child and his 4-year-old cousin watched through a window. The children later told authorities the man had pulled down his pants and exposed himself.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Deputies shoot, kill armed man at Tampa apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating after three Hillsborough County deputies were involved in the fatal shooting of an armed man at a Tampa apartment complex early Sunday morning. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Bristol Bay Apartments,...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Lightning strike starts fire at Tampa apartment, HCFR say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire in the attic of a Tampa apartment building Monday was started by a lightning strike, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. HCFR said they got a call around 4:53 p.m. about smoke coming from the building. When crews arrived on the scene, officials...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Person on motorcycle dead in Tampa crash, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. — A person driving on a motorcycle died in a crash around 7:43 p.m. Sunday in Tampa, deputies say. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the accident only involved the motorcycle and no other cars. Westbound Waters was closed between Twin Lakes Boulevard and Claonia Street while...
TAMPA, FL
cw34.com

Bodycam footage: suspect killed in early morning shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — An altercation with Hillsborough County Sheriff deputies led to a foot chase, stand-off and shooting early Sunday morning. HSCO deputies responded to a call at 12:42 a.m., after residents reported gunfire at the Bristol Bay Apartments in Tampa. Once they arrived at the scene, deputies were told that two men has gotten into an argument and fought over a woman at a party at the complex. As the fight moved outside, the suspect, Jonathan Huertas Reyes, 32, shot at the other man multiple times. The sheriff's department reported no one was injured during this altercation.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Contractor Found Dead in Gulfport Attic

A contractor was found dead while working in the attic of a Gulfport home July 11. The Gulfport Police Department said coworkers found 54-year-old James Long dead “after going up into the attic crawl space to do work.”. The home is located near 62nd Street South and Gulfport Boulevard...
GULFPORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Gator surprises deputies in Largo, Fla.

LARGO, Fla. (WWSB) - Living in Florida comes with many perks. It also comes with great responsibility. That includes checking outside your front door and under your vehicles for creepy crawlers. Pinellas County deputies were leaving headquarters when they heard a loud sound coming from something nearby. As it turns...
LARGO, FL

