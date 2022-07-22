ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ambire Wallet Introduces Fee Prepay Mechanism: Details

u.today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen-source noncustodial wallet Ambire introduced a new mechanism that can help users to save significantly on transaction fees: Ambire Gas Tank. The new function will enable the cashback function on transaction fees paid with stablecoins, or ERC-20 tokens. The introduction of the new function was possible because of Ambire's...

u.today

