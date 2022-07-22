Ambire Wallet Introduces Fee Prepay Mechanism: Details

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. SHIB can now be used for salaries through this Shiba Inu partnership. According to a post from July 25, NOWPayments, a Shiba Inu payment gateway, featured a Mass Payments tool, which facilitates the process of paying crypto wages. Thanks to the new tool, businesses get the opportunity to integrate SHIB salaries and other types of bulk Shiba payments. The process of paying salaries via Mass Payments is simple; essentially, it only takes creating a NOWPayments account and going through several identification procedures. After that, an employer can create a “mass payout,” upload wallet addresses and the salaries will be paid automatically. Meanwhile, according to the Shibburn website, the burn rate of Shiba Inu has seen a positive increase of 65.98% over the past 24 hours.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO