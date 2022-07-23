ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

WEATHER UPDATE: Temperatures will stay in the 90s in Fontana

Fontana Herald News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will remain in the 90s this weekend in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday, July 23 — Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with...

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

KESQ

Monsoonal thunderstorms bring flood risk to local mountains

Thunderstorms are making their way south from San Bernardino County into Riverside County. Be aware of ponding of water on low-lying roadways, especially out towards Rice Road and Desert Center. A Flood Watch will remain in place for San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains until 7:00 p.m. When encountering a...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Flood Advisory Issued for Far North San Diego County as Monsoon Moisture Sets In

Parts of far northern San Diego County into Riverside County were placed under a flood advisory Sunday, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego. The plume of summer monsoon moisture that normally resides over Arizona has migrated farther west over the last few days. That's allowed for a few mountain showers and storms to develop both Saturday and Sunday. There will be another opportunity for a few of those storms to develop Monday afternoon as well.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
City
Fontana, CA
paininthepass.info

Vehicle Fire Spreads To Brush In The Cajon Pass Sunday Late Afternoon

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A vehicle fire sparked a very small brush fire in the Cajon Pass Sunday afternoon into the evening. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino National Forest firefighters were getting calls of a vehicle on fire on northbound Interstate 15 in the right shoulder about 2 miles before the Oak Hill Road exit. The car fire was reported about 4:57pm Sunday July 24, 2022, with flames coming from the engine compartment.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
paininthepass.info

Car Fire Extinguished In The Cajon Pass Saturday Morning

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Firefighter extinguished a car fire on northbound Interstate 15 Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Fire Department, and San Bernardino National Forest firefighters were getting calls of a vehicle on fire on northbound Interstate 15 in the center divider just before Kenwood Avenue. The car fire was reported about 9:41am Saturday July 23, 2022, with flames coming from the engine compartment.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Inland Empire manufacturing manages to weather the storm

Despite COVID-19 and the economic turmoil created, as well as rumors of a recession, manufacturing in Riverside and San Bernardino counties is approaching two years of uninterrupted growth. No one can say for sure, but several local experts believe that trend probably won’t change soon. Maybe the Inland Empire...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
#West Wind
Fontana Herald News

Two people fall about 20 feet and one of them dies in Forest Falls

Two people fell about 20 feet, and one of them died, during an incident in Forest Falls in the San Bernardino National Forest on July 24, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 3:20 p.m., the San Bernardino County Fire Department requested the assistance of Sheriff's Aviation...
FOREST FALLS, CA
KTLA

Man dies after tumble over Big Falls: SBSD

A man died and a woman was injured after they dropped from the middle to the lower falls of Big Falls Sunday, requiring a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department helicopter to help them. The man, a 43-year-old Hemet resident, and the woman, a 43-year-old Riverside resident, fell about 20...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Firefighters Battle River Bottom Fire

Riverside, CA: Firefighters were battling approximately 10 acres of burning brush in heavy fuels on Thursday night, July 21, with 0% containment near Riverview Drive and Kern Drive in Riverside, the Riverside County Fire authority reported. Fire crews remained on the scene for an extended period of time. The fire...
RIVERSIDE, CA
paininthepass.info

Driver Flees After Flipping On Northbound I-15 In Fontana

FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A driver ran from the scene after a crash in Fontana northbound Interstate 15 on Sunday evening. California Highway Patrol were getting calls of a red pickup truck that overturned. The crash took place Sunday evening July 24, 2022 at about 6:12pm, about half mile before Summit Avenue exit on northbound I-15.
FONTANA, CA
onscene.tv

Backyard Fire Extends Into Home | Rialto

07.23.2022 | 2:00 AM | RIALTO – Rialto Fire responded to a reported structure fire at 360 E James St in the City of Rialto. The first arriving engine reported a backyard fire that had extended into the attic space of a single-story home. Firefighters made quick work of...
RIALTO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Obituary - Howard Edmiston

Howard Cleveland Edmiston passed away July 14, 2022, from complications of COPD. He was born April 25, 1929 in Cedar City, Utah. In 1931 his family moved to Midland, CA, which is now known as Moreno Valley. After attending school in Riverside, he went into the Navy. He served as...
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

2 people injured in early morning shooting in Coachella

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said two people were shot and injured in Coachella early Sunday morning. Deputies from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station were in the area of Las Lunas Avenue and Mesa Court just before 2:00 a.m. when they heard gunshots and were contacted by two victims that were struck by gunfire. A woman The post 2 people injured in early morning shooting in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
paininthepass.info

Sparks Fly As Driver Cruises Down Interstate 15 On Tire Rim

FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Drivers coming down the Cajon Pass got a dazzling surprise when they spotted a driver speeding along on southbound Interstate 15 on just one metal rim and three tires. A driver was heading on southbound I-15, on Saturday July 23 just before 5am,...
FONTANA, CA
menifee247.com

Black Bear Diner is coming to Menifee -- sign or no sign

Pay no attention to the realtor's sign on the corner, City officials say. (Staff photo) Ignore the "Available" realtor sign in front of the property, say City of Menifee officials. Black Bear Diner definitely is coming to the former Coco's restaurant site on the corner of Bradley Road and McCall Boulevard.
MENIFEE, CA
Surfline

Code Red Lines in Northern California

There’s been an ongoing battle over the title of “Surf City, California” for years now — Huntington Beach versus Santa Cruz. Well, in case there’s ever been any debate — this summer in particular, with its nagging south winds in SoCal — has proven hands down: Santa Cruz is Surf City. Maybe not for marketing people or tourism agencies, but for surfers. This little south-facing town 72 minutes south of San Francisco has seen more rideable to good days over the last couple months than anywhere else in the state. And while “PUMPING!” is not one of our official report ratings, this last Code Red swell inspired us to reach out to the product team to see if it could be added. (They haven’t gotten back to us yet. Might be the all caps/exclamation mark thing.)
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

