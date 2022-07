The University Syllabus informs you of very important policies that are relevant to every course at Mississippi State University. It is important for you to be familiar with each policy listed below. The policies in this University Syllabus describe the official policies of the University and will take precedence over those found elsewhere. Each class will have a course-specific syllabus providing learning expectations, assignments and activities, and additional responsibilities which are in addition to the general University Syllabus. The academic calendar may be found at this link: MSU academic calendar At Mississippi State, we want to provide each of you the best learning experience possible. Best wishes for a successful semester and career at Mississippi State University.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 22 HOURS AGO