(The Center Square) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and City Council members Mary Waters, Angela Calloway, and Latisha Johnson want to spend $203 million on affordable housing. A seven-point plan aims to create a new housing division, renovate vacant apartments and Land Bank homes, and provide mortgage down-payment assistance using money meant to recover from COVID, as well as some state and local funds.

DETROIT, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO