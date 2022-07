Respected and veteran British broadcaster Johnny Nelson knows his boxing. Not only is he a notable presence in the sport, he was a longtime holder of the WBO world cruiserweight title. When Nelson speaks, people listen. That’s why his words about former heavyweight titlist Deontay Wilder, uttered during an iFLTV interview this week, were of note. “Deontay Wilder said he’s coming back to boxing,” Nelson said. “I still doubt it, and the reason why I still doubt it is because Deontay still fights with a lot of pride involved, so I think the Tyson Fury fight really hurt his pride.” Sure enough, Fury soundly defeated Wilder in their third fight last autumn, leaving no real doubt as to who the better fighter was.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO