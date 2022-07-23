Chicago Cubs Score and Recap (7/22/22): Cubs 15, Phillies 2 – Cubs Ring Philly’s Bell in Blowout Win
The Cubs opened the second half of 2022 in Philadelphia Friday night hoping to begin on a high note. They did just that, smashing the Phillies for 15 runs in a blowout victory. Kyle Schwarber greeted his former team with a leadoff home run against Justin Steele to put...
Chicago Cubs infielder Frank Schwindel is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Schwindel is being replaced at designated hitter by Patrick Wisdom versus Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. In 263 plate appearances this season, Schwindel has a .237 batting average with a .661 OPS, 22 runs and...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos' first season in Philadelphia has been a struggle, and his frustration boiled over Saturday night. Nico Hoerner homered early and scored the tiebreaking run in a five-run 10th inning that sent the Chicago Cubs to a 6-2 victory over Castellanos and the Phillies. Castellanos...
The Chicago Cubs listed Nelson Velazquez as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Velazquez will bat ninth and handle left field in Sunday's game while Ian Happ drops to designated hitter, Patrick Wisdom takes over at third base, David Bote slides to second base, Christopher Morel steps up into centerfield, and Rafael Ortega sits.
Chicago Cubs (37-57, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (49-45, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (2-5, 4.22 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -138, Cubs +118; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs aim...
The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Odubel Herrera in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Herrera will take the afternoon off while Matt Vierling starts in centerfield and bats leadoff. Our models project Herrera to make 140 more plate appearances this season, with 3 home runs, 16...
After months of struggling as the Phillies' No. 3 or 4 hitter, Nick Castellanos was finally moved down in the lineup for Sunday's series finale with the Cubs. Castellanos bats fifth, the lowest he has appeared in the Phils' batting order. The bulk of his season has been spent in the cleanup spot, but Castellanos had hit third in every game he started since Bryce Harper went down with a broken thumb on June 25.
Alec Bohm has been hitting very well lately, and that's an understatement. Since June 5, when he went 3-for-4 and hit a clutch ninth-inning single that set the table for Bryson Stott's walk-off home run, the Philadelphia Phillies third baseman is hitting .311 with a 118 wRC+. Over the past...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant will undergo evaluation for the foot issue that kept him from playing Monday night. “Kris has some discomfort in his foot,” Colorado manager Bud Black said after the Rockies’ 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. “It’s been sort of a gradual thing over the last few days. Today we just decided to take him out of the lineup to get a lot of treatment. We’re going to get re-evaluated tomorrow when we get to Denver with our doctors, some specialists, and we’ll see where we are.” The Rockies are returning home to begin a two-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Bryant, the 2016 NL MVP with the Chicago Cubs, is batting .300 with five homers and 14 RBIs over 36 games in his first season with the Rockies after signing a $182 million, seven-year contract in March. All five of his homers have come this month, including a two-run shot Sunday in a 10-9 loss at Milwaukee.
The All-Star break may have been exactly what the Chicago Cubs needed at exactly the right time. Coming off a 3-2 win against the New York Mets just before the break, the Cubs continued their winning ways in Philadelphia by kicking off the second half of the season with a three-game sweep of the Phillies.
While the hopes for making the 2022 postseason might be gone, the Chicago Cubs gave fans a treat this weekend. With the All-Star break behind everyone, it marks the beginning of the second half of the baseball season. The Cubs would come out looking like a new team, sweeping the...
Yan Gomes hit two home runs, Drew Smyly tossed six sharp innings and the Chicago Cubs completed a three-game sweep with a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Nelson Velázquez also went deep for the Cubs, who have won four in a row to pull within 19 games of .500. It was Chicago’s first series sweep of the season and first three-game sweep in Philadelphia since July 25-27, 2000.
