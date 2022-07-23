ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Seiya Suzuki Blasts Two-Run Homer to Deep Center

By Jon Ferlise
Cover picture for the articleSeiya Suzuki has added insult to injury with this two-run blast...

The Associated Press

Tony Kemp homers, hits 2-run 2B as A's beat streaking Astros

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tony Kemp homered and hit a two-run double, Skye Bolt added a two-run shot, and the Oakland Athletics held off the red-hot Houston Astros 7-5 on Monday night. Elvis Andrus added an insurance RBI single in the eighth for Oakland before closer Lou Trivino surrendered a solo homer to Chas McCormick, then finished for his ninth save by striking out Jeremy Peña with runners on first and second. AL West-leading Houston took its first defeat after a 5-0 start since the All-Star break. The Astros are an AL-best 28-10 dating to June 12 and are now 32-17 against the AL West. Peña homered in the first for Houston before Kemp’s tying drive leading off the third against right-hander Jake Odorizzi (4-3), who had been 4-0 over his previous seven starts.
HOUSTON, TX

