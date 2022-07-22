‘That creepy white van is actually your kid’s cellphone,’ says MI sheriff

A man who beat his wife and sexually abused his daughter when she was just 3 years old has their information after his parole officer shared it with him. The mother, who we’ll call Kelly, and her daughter, Lucy, fled the state and changed their identities when Lucy’s father was convicted and sentenced to prison. Now they’re fearing for their lives because their attacker is on parole and has their information.

TROY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO