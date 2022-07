SARASOTA , Fla. - A new TikTok trend may be harming baby sea turtles trying to make their way into the water. Florida is reaching the peak of nesting season for sea turtles and leaving beaches as natural as possible is the key to successful hatchlings. But, some social media users are digging holes on the beach as deep as 14 feet in an attempt to ‘go viral’.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO