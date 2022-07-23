ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Coachella family seeking justice after teen couple is killed in shooting

By Samantha Lomibao
 3 days ago
The community is mourning the lives of a young couple, who was killed in a Coachella shooting this week .
“They loved each other dearly.”

16-year-old Brandon Anguiano and 17-year-old Jestine Carrillo were described as being inseparable.

“They did everything together. They woke up together, they went to bed together,” said Carrillo's mother Amanda.

Jestine Carrillo & Brandon Anguiano

She said they were together for more than a year, and enjoyed every minute of their relationship. “They went to school together. When they would go to school together, they’d go twins. They’d always be matching.”

Carrillo was a recent graduate from Coachella Valley High School. Her parents described her as kind-hearted and loving. “Her sense of humor, how much she cared about everybody else. She had a beautiful big heart," said Carillo's father Joe.

Jestine Carrillo

“She’s a beautiful young lady, she has big heart for anybody. Even if she didn’t know you," said Carillo's best friend, Natasha Rodriguez.

As for Anguiano, his family described him as ambitious and talented. "They're devastated, nobody can believe it," said his uncle Raul Lau.

They said he had a big impact on the local boxing scene at a young age. “He was such a good person. We don't know why they killed him that way,” Lau added.

Brandon Anguiano

Their loved ones say the impact they’ve made on their lives will always be remembered.

“It’s not gonna be easy task, but justice always wins," Joe added, "I just want to tell my daughter that, I love her with all my heart. She will not be forgotten ever. She was my number one. Daddy loves you baby.”

A GoFundMe page has been started in honor of the two victims.

Sheriff deputies confirmed that Anguiano and Carrillo died after being shot in a car, near Tyler street in Coachella on Wednesday night.

Authorities continue their search for the suspects involved. They are looking for two men wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

