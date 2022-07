The Texas A&M Aggies will enter their Week 9 matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to get revenge for the 29-19 loss they were handed last year. While the scoreboard reflects this as a close 10-point loss for the Aggies, their defense was shredded at the hands of the Rebel offense. They would allow a whopping 507 yards of total offense, with a near even split of 247 passing yards and 257 rushing yards.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO