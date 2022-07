An Alabama man was killed Friday afternoon after his vehicle left the roadway and overturned, state troopers reported.

Brandon K. Roper, 38, of Maplesville, Alabama, was killed at approximately 4:40 p.m. Friday when his 2003 Chevrolet Tracker left Chilton County 37, north of Clanton, left the roadway and overturned.

Alabama state troopers said Roper was pronounced dead at the scene.