ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diana Taurasi, Mercury say goodbye to Sue Bird with custom shoes

By Jack Baer
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HfCSC_0gpv1ov500
FILE - Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) talks with Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during the second half of a single-game WNBA basketball playoff matchup, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Tempe, Ariz. Seattle's Sue Bird and Mercury star Diana Taurasi share the court perhaps for the last time in a WNBA clash in Phoenix, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt York)

20 years ago, a UConn sophomore named Diana Taurasi saw her senior point guard Sue Bird finish her college career. Now, with both players' status as WNBA legends more than cemented, they're doing the same with Bird's professional career.

Taurasi and Bird took the court for the final time in the regular season on Friday, with Bird's Seattle Storm visiting the Phoenix Mercury, and you better believe Taurasi and the Mercury had a gift ready.

The gift: a pair of custom Air Jordans.

Bird and Taurasi could still play against each other should their teams make the playoffs. The Storm are sitting pretty at 17-9, but the 11-16 Mercury are still on the bubble with eight games to go after Friday.

The former UConn pair weren't the only storyline on Friday though. There was also Storm center Tina Charles making her return to the Mercury after parting ways and signing with the Storm and former Arizona State and former Mercury sharpshooter Briann January visiting her old state.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/diana-taurasi-mercury-say-goodbye-to-sue-bird-with-custom-shoes-033201432.html

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Vanessa Bryant shares heartwarming family moments with Candace Parker, Sabrina Ionescu after Sky-Liberty

Two of the WNBA’s biggest superstars squared off Sunday as the Chicago Sky took on the New York Liberty in a matchup that pitted Candace Parker up against Sabrina Ionescu. Among those in the audience for Saturday’s showdown was the Bryant clan, with Vanessa and Co. seated courtside for the WNBA game at the Barclays Center. After some late heroics from Ionescu buried Parker and the Sky, Bryant and the two stars linked up for some heartwarming family fun.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Sports Illustrated

Stefanie Dolson’s Best Career Decision? Her Dog, Theo

The past few years have been plenty eventful for New York Liberty center Stefanie Dolson. From winning the WNBA championship with the Chicago Sky in 2021 to competing in the Tokyo Olympics and earning a gold medal with Team USA, Dolson has done it all. She's a two-time WNBA All-Star, having been selected in 2015 and ’17. And even before being drafted in the first round of the ’14 WNBA draft, the UConn graduate won back-to-back NCAA national titles in her last two years as a Husky.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Briann January
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Sue Bird
CBS Sports

2022 WNBA Commissioner's Cup: How to watch Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces, live stream, title game odds

Last season, the WNBA debuted a new in-season competition called the Commissioner's Cup. Select games from the first half of the season count as Commissioner's Cup games, and the two teams from each conference with the best record in said games qualify for the championship. There is a $500,000 prize pool up for grabs in the championship game, with $30,000 going to each player on the winning team and $10,000 going to each player on the losing team. In addition, the MVP of the championship game will earn an additional $5,000.
CHICAGO, IL
Bring Me The Sports

Minnesota Lynx face daunting schedule with 12th straight playoff appearance on the line

The Minnesota Lynx got off to a slow start this season, but after a recent hot streak they find themselves in the middle of the WNBA's playoff picture. Minnesota started the season 3-13 as they reshuffled their roster with the release of Angel McCoughtry and Sylvia Fowles went down with a knee injury. When Fowles returned on June 23, the Lynx won seven of their next 10 games -- including wins over the top-seeded Chicago Sky and second-seeded Las Vegas Aces.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Storm#The Phoenix Mercury#Nikes#Arizona State#Yahoo Sports
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
108K+
Followers
115K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy