Jared Marty to continue playing baseball at Culver Stockton College in Missouri

Jared Marty has risen to the occasion before.

The left-hander worked his way through the Capitol-South Conference as the ace of the Cambridge pitching staff in his junior and senior seasons. Now, Marty will be faced with a new challenge – college hitting.

Marty plans to play Division 2 baseball at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri, in the spring.

“What I’m looking forward to is getting more competition, so I can try harder than I’ve tried before,” said Marty. “I just want to rise to that challenge, and make the best opportunity that I can.”

Culver-Stockton was not a top school for Marty until he got a text from an assistant coach offering a visit. Marty met with the coaching staff, told them what offers he had and the Wildcats gave Marty a scholarship in baseball and academics. The scholarships covers 71 percent of tuition.

Marty will be studying sports management.

“I’m going into sports management because I love coaching,” said Marty. “The second time I went there, that’s all we talked about was how I wanted to be in coaching.”

If Marty can replicate the success he had in high school to college, the Wildcats could improve on their record of 18-30 from last season. In high school, Marty was named to the Capitol-South All-Conference first team as a junior and senior.

After going 6-2 with a 2.92 earned run average in his junior season, Marty was named Capitol-South Pitcher of the Year.

“He took that ace role as a junior and held that down,” said Cambridge baseball coach Larry Martin. “You can put him on the mound, and you are going to get a quality start out of him.”

Marty made the varsity team as a freshman, seeing limited action on the mound. In a non-conference game against Palmyra-Eagle, Marty got the start and struggled with pitch location before settling down to pitch four innings.

“I went to the mound, talked to him and said I’m not going to pull you right now, but you have to bear down and throw strikes,” said Martin. “He eventually worked his way through four innings there.”

Against Lake Mills, Marty held the L-Cats to just one hit in three innings.

“Both of those performances really stand out in my mind to what kind of pitcher he was,” said Martin.

In his junior season, Marty recorded 79 strikeouts in over 50 innings pitched. Continuing to over-power batters, Marty recorded 67 strikeouts in his senior season, giving the opposition concerns about facing Cambridge in the playoffs.

“We had a team that argued against not playing us in regionals because of our pitching and, obviously Jared is a big part of that,” said Martin.

Marty finished his Cambridge career with 150 strikeouts in over 100 innings pitched.