ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

American Sydney McLaughlin shatters the world record - again - for 400 meter hurdle gold

By Shalise Manza Young
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47KN0W_0gpuvoSb00
World Athletics Championships Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Women's 400 Metres Hurdles - Final - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 22, 2022 Sydney McLaughlin of the U.S. crosses the line to win the women's 400 metres hurdles final and set a world record REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson - HP1EI7N08JYKO

The beautiful thing about track and field is that your one true challenger is the clock or measuring tape.

But in the case of Sydney McLaughlin, the clock really is her only challenger.

The 23-year-old American lined up for the medal race in the women's 400 meter hurdles on Friday night at the World Athletics Championships with the second- and third-fastest women in history also running — and she left them in her wake.

Already the world record holder, McLaughlin didn't just lower that time she utterly smashed it, running 50.68 seconds for gold, winning by over one-and-a-half seconds, unheard of at this level of sprinting.

The Netherlands' Femke Bol was the silver medalist in 52.27 seconds, and fellow American Dalilah Muhammad the bronze medalist in 53.13 seconds.

It was the fourth time in the last 13 months that McLaughlin has broken the world record: at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2021 she became the first woman to break 52 seconds in the event, clocking 51.90. She broke the record again in Tokyo (51.46 seconds) for the gold medal, then last month at the U.S. Championships (51.41 seconds), and now Friday night she broke 51 seconds, something that would have seemed impossible just three years ago.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/american-sydney-mc-laughlin-shatters-the-world-record-again-for-400-meter-hurdle-gold-031342039.html

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Femke Bol
Person
Dalilah Muhammad
Person
Sydney Mclaughlin
NBC Sports

U.S. pulls off upset, gets upset in 4x100m relays at track worlds

The U.S. women’s 4x100m pulled off the upset. The U.S. men’s 4x100m got upset. The penultimate day of the world track and field championships produced surprises in the final two races on Saturday night’s program. Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, Jenna Prandini and TeeTee Terry stunned a Jamaican...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#World Record#American#The U S Olympic Trials#Yahoo Sports
Reuters

Athletics-Olympic champion Chopra wins India's first silver medal at worlds

July 24 (Reuters) - India's sports community hailed Neeraj Chopra on Sunday after the Olympic javelin champion won the country's first silver medal at the World Championships. Chopra's throw of 88.13 meters was not enough to beat Grenadian Anderson Peters' effort of 90.54m but it was enough to end India's 19-year wait for another medal at the World Championships. read more.
SPORTS
WWD

Summertime and the Travelin’ Is Not Always Easy

As lazy days by the shore have given way to chaotic travel excursions, the key summer vacation essential this year is flexibility. What used to be seasonal toss-ups like “Fly or drive?” or “Hotel or Airbnb?” have become make-or-break conversations that have some would-be travelers postponing plans or shelving them altogether. Instead of conjuring up images of sailing on the Adriatic, cycling in the Dolomites or shopping along Florence’s Via Roma, many international fliers are instead envisioning snaking airport security lines, flight cancellations and overbooked chaises on Mediterranean beaches.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
102.5 The Bone

Don’t look up: Chinese rocket booster may crash somewhere on Earth

BEIJING — A massive 10-story rocket booster is orbiting the planet, and expert skywatchers are unsure when and where it will fall back to Earth. China’s Long March 5 rocket lifted off from Hainan Island on Sunday, carrying a payload bound for the Tiangong Space Station. The rocket spent roughly eight minutes in flight before it released the payload and shed its 23-ton core booster, putting it in a temporary orbit, according to The Associated Press.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy