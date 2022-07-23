ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Sydney McLaughlin shatters the world record - again - for 400 meter hurdle gold

By Shalise Manza Young
 3 days ago
World Athletics Championships Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Women's 400 Metres Hurdles - Final - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 22, 2022 Sydney McLaughlin of the U.S. crosses the line to win the women's 400 metres hurdles final and set a world record REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson - HP1EI7N08JYKO

The beautiful thing about track and field is that your one true challenger is the clock or measuring tape.

But in the case of Sydney McLaughlin, the clock really is her only challenger.

The 23-year-old American lined up for the medal race in the women's 400 meter hurdles on Friday night at the World Athletics Championships with the second- and third-fastest women in history also running — and she left them in her wake.

Already the world record holder, McLaughlin didn't just lower that time she utterly smashed it, running 50.68 seconds for gold, winning by over one-and-a-half seconds, unheard of at this level of sprinting.

The Netherlands' Femke Bol was the silver medalist in 52.27 seconds, and fellow American Dalilah Muhammad the bronze medalist in 53.13 seconds.

It was the fourth time in the last 13 months that McLaughlin has broken the world record: at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2021 she became the first woman to break 52 seconds in the event, clocking 51.90. She broke the record again in Tokyo (51.46 seconds) for the gold medal, then last month at the U.S. Championships (51.41 seconds), and now Friday night she broke 51 seconds, something that would have seemed impossible just three years ago.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/american-sydney-mc-laughlin-shatters-the-world-record-again-for-400-meter-hurdle-gold-031342039.html

