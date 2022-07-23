Bellator 283: Best photos from Tacoma

The West Seattle Grand Parade, occurring annually since 1935, is hosted by the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation and is one of the oldest and most beloved community events in the Seattle area. The West Seattle Grand Parade celebrates the diverse community and participants of the greater Seattle area and is a proud member of the Seafair community of events which includes the pirates, clowns, marching bands, drill teams, floats, pageantry and excitement that leads up to the Seafair Torchlight Parade the following weekend.
