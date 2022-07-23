ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Bellator 283: Best photos from Tacoma

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ctD2s_0gpud7Hn00

Check out these photos from Bellator 283 which took place at Emerald Queen Casino and Hotel in Tacoma, Wash., and featured a welterweight bout between Douglas Lima and Jason Jackson. (Photos courtesy of Bellator MMA)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=238dyB_0gpud7Hn00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red Tricycle Seattle

High Flying Fun: Where to Watch the Blue Angels

After a two-year hiatus, the official Seafair Weekend is back and so is the Blue Angel show! Held at Genesee Park, Seafair has been a Seattle tradition since 1951, and it’s one of the can’t-miss events of the summer. While the hydroplane races, wakeboarding competitions and classic car show are all part of the weekend celebration, the show’s biggest stars are the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. They have performed at Seafair for over 40 years and are currently celebrating their 75th anniversary. Want to get in on this Top Gun action? Here’s where to watch the Blue Angels in Seattle this year.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SPORTS: Local physical therapist offers advice for pickleball players in national publication

Pickleball is a surging sport – and with all ages playing, some players are in search of strategies to keep up with the challenges. Mark Bouma of Lake Washington Physical Therapy‘s West Seattle clinic (WSB sponsor) tells us, “I recently had the opportunity to contribute to a national physical therapy magazine article (APTA Magazine) on how physical therapy is helping pickleball players stay healthy! Since pickleball is such a popular and fast-growing sport, particularly in the PNW, I thought this may be of interest to members of the West Seattle community.” Here’s the article in PDF. Mark also sent this link to an article on pickleball and shoulder injuries that he published last year on the LWPT website. Pickleball is so hot in Seattle, the city Parks Department is working to expand facilities; next step in its ongoing study is an August 11th briefing.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bite of Seattle not scheduled for 2022

After cancellations in 2020 and 2021, a spokesperson for the Bite of Seattle festival told KIRO 7 there were no scheduled dates for 2022. The free food festival began in 1982 at Green Lake Park, and has averaged 400,000 visitors over three days at the Seattle Center over the years.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Tacoma, WA
Tacoma, WA
Sports
TravelPulse

The Best of The Pacific Northwest's Fishing and Boating Experiences

Within and around the city limits of Seattle, Washington there is an abundance of fishing opportunities. From halibut and salmon to lingcod and trout, there’s a season for every fish. Whether you’re a beginner or a serious angler, Seattle is a world-class fishing destination that offers incredible natural beauty....
SEATTLE, WA
luxury-houses.net

Chic Entertainer’s Dream Home in Woodinville with Magnificent Outdoor Living Areas Lists for $4,390,000

The Home in Woodinville offers every luxury & amenity on an executive level, now available for sale. This home located at 15031 167th Court NE, Woodinville, Washington; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 7,914 square feet of living spaces. Call Christopher Gough – The Preview Group – (Phone: (425) 210-1025) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Woodinville.
WOODINVILLE, WA
mltnews.com

Andy Columbro: Owner of Edmonds’ Reliable Floor Coverings was an avid golfer

Andy passed away peacefully on July 17th at the age of 87. He was born in Seattle, a graduate of Garfield High School and attended Seattle University where he met the love of his life, Karen. They were married for 63 years until her death in 2020. They lived in Edmonds for over 60 years where they raised their 4 children.
EDMONDS, WA
seattlemedium.com

Fire Near Downtown Seattle Camp

A late night fire blaze near a downtown Seattle camp. No injuries were reported during the Friday night blaze that occurred at the intersection of Mercer Street at Fairview Avenue shortly after 10 at night. The Seattle Fire Department is still searching for what ignited the blaze and for people to interview who may have information. A single tent burned with report of damage also to a nearby electrical box.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Lima
parentmap.com

West Seattle Grand Parade

The West Seattle Grand Parade, occurring annually since 1935, is hosted by the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation and is one of the oldest and most beloved community events in the Seattle area. The West Seattle Grand Parade celebrates the diverse community and participants of the greater Seattle area and is a proud member of the Seafair community of events which includes the pirates, clowns, marching bands, drill teams, floats, pageantry and excitement that leads up to the Seafair Torchlight Parade the following weekend.
SEATTLE, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

'Dangerous' Heat Wave May Roast Western Washington For Days

Get those fans ready -- a record-breaking heat wave will roll into Western Washington this week and stick around for days. KIRO 7 says the Seattle area will see a high of 86 on Monday (July 25) before things jump into the 90s for the rest of the week. The heat might break a daily record on Tuesday (July 26) with a forecasted high of 94; that would beat the previous record of 92 degrees set in 2018.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

5 rescued from Green River in Auburn

Multiple agencies worked to rescue five people from the Green River in Auburn on Sunday night, Puget Sound Fire and the King County Zone 3 public information officer tweeted. The rescue started just after 9 p.m. on the Kummer Bridge. The bridge was closed in both directions as crews worked to get the five people back to dry land.
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Washington State Ferries address line cutting during busy summer season

Some drivers are getting cut off while waiting to catch a ferry, even as the state ferry system and state patrol launched a program to keep this from happening. Washington State Ferries says while it's unclear if it’s happening more than usual this summer, more people seem to be noticing and are getting fired up about it. They’re urging people to wait their turn, and for everyone to keep safety in mind.
EDMONDS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Combat#Bellator 283#Hotel#Bellator Mma
The Stranger

Seattle Sticker Patrol: The Great American Decline

Thanks Bear Balentine! To witness this empire’s decline, look no further than the Jan. 6 committee hearing from last night:. I really think socialites would make excellent organizers. Another Choe Dunk. He’s graduated from being just a “wet bitch” to a senior one. Sticker MVP of...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
kpq.com

Motorcyclist Collides with Guardrail in Ellensburg, Airlifted to Seattle

A motorcyclist was involved in a guardrail collision while going westbound I-90 near MP 121 in Ellensburg last Friday. On July 22, 21-year-old Elias Garcia of Yakima was found 10 miles east of Ellensburg with non-life threatening injuries. Garcia veered to the right and struck a guardrail, resulting in a broken leg. They were later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
ELLENSBURG, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

Amazon Pauses Construction on Bellevue Site

Amazon is one of the most popular and desirable workplaces in Washington state. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many employers working remotely, Amazon has decided to stop construction on one of its newest campuses located in Bellevue, WA. According to Lauren Rosenblatt from The Seattle Times, “[Amazon] is changing...
BELLEVUE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy