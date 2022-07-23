ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellator 283 results: Usman Nurmagomedov quickly taps Chris Gonzalez, moves to 15-0

By Nolan King
 3 days ago
Win by win, Usman Nurmagomedov creeps closer and closer to his cousin Khabib’s undefeated record.

Friday at Bellator 283, Nurmagomedov (15-0 MMA, 4-0 BMMA) kept his unbeaten streak alive when he submitted Team Alpha Male’s Chris Gonzalez (7-2 MMA, 6-2 BMMA) with a guillotine choke at 2:54 of Round 1.

Bellator 283 took place Friday at Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.

After some back-and-forth on the feet, Nurmagomedov grabbed hold of Gonzalez near the fence. Gonzalez tried to drop out of it, but there was no escape. Nurmagomedov readjusted his grip and cranked. Before long, the tap came – much to the delight of cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov and coach Javier Mendez.

With the win, Nurmagomedov now has 12 finish victories on his record. Three of his four Bellator wins have been inside the distance. Meanwhile, Gonzalez has lost two of his most recent three bouts.

The full up-to-the-minute Bellator 283 results include:

  • Usman Nurmagomedov def. Chris Gonzalez via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:54
  • Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Lorenz Larkin results in a no contest (unintentional illegal elbow) – Round 1, 2:52
  • Marcelo Golm def. Davion Franklin via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 4:36
  • Dalton Rosta def. Romero Cotton via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:38
  • Veta Arteaga def. Vanessa Porto via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 3:47
  • Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Bobby King via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Akhmed Magomedov def. Kevin Boehm via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:16
  • Roman Faraldo def. Luis Iniguez via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 3:42
  • Jaylon Bates def. Mark Coates via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Archie Colgan def. Bryan Nuro via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 1:15

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 208 results: Molly McCann lights up Hannah Goldy with another elbow, then lights up London

Molly McCann’s star kept rising Saturday in front of her home British fans at UFC Fight Night 208. McCann (13-4 MMA, 6-3 UFC), from Liverpool, took out Hannah Goldy (6-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC) with a first-round TKO in their women’s flyweight bout and set the fans at The O2 in London into a frenzy. Ahead of McCann’s finish, those fans had endured eight decisions in the first nine fights.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

