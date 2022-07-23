ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Matthew Blunt 7/27/1964 - 6/23/2022

By Editorials
goldcountrymedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoseville — Matthew Clarkson Blunt was born in Long Beach, CA on July 27, 1964. Sadly, he passed away after a long battle with cancer on June 23, 2022. His family moved from Long Beach to Arcata, CA for a few months in 1971, then moved to the Roseville area in...

goldcountrymedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Commentary: Please call me Norris

On most mornings, I begin the workday at my hospice office by calling my patients to arrange for visits in their homes. Today is much the same as I set an early afternoon appointment with a woman in her mid-60s who’s been given less than six months to live.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Silver Screen Classic Movie Series in Auburn: Don't tell Lachie he's dying

The Silver Screen Classic Movie Series continues Saturday, Aug. 6, with a tale focusing on soldiers at the end of World War II who are eager to go home – but one can’t. Ornery Lachie, a Scottish soldier, is dying. Don’t tell him, nurse Patricia Neal urges her other patients – including Ronald Reagan – and make nice!
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Back to School Bash at Newcastle Elementary on July 29

This story was updated at 6:35 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022. Newcastle United Methodist Church will hold a Back to School Bash event this Friday, July 29, from 5-7 p.m. at the upper drop-off area at Newcastle Elementary School. There will be a free cookout with hot dogs, hamburgers, chips,...
NEWCASTLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Swimming#West Virginia#Oakmont High School
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom prison death under investigation

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating an inmate death at California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) on Saturday. On Saturday, July 23, at 9:39 a.m., CSP-SAC incarcerated persons Daryl Cull and Nicholas Mangelli were observed attacking incarcerated person Wayne Caskey with manufactured weapons on one of the maximum-security yards, according to details released by CDCR on Monday afternoon. Responding staff used less than lethal 40mm direct impact rounds to quell the attack. Caskey was transported to the institution’s triage and treatment area and summoned an ambulance; however, Caskey was declared deceased at 10:08 a.m.
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Humanitarian Day of Service July 30

The Auburn California Stake congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints would like to invite the community to participate in a Humanitarian Opportunity Day of Service. This event will be on Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of...
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Commentary: Tell us about it

I received an email a few days ago from a person who expressed confusion as to why the Auburn Journal hadn’t written a certain story. And with that, here is a perfect time to explain why: We didn’t know about this person, or what they’d done to deserve a story.
AUBURN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy