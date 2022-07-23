Matthew Blunt 7/27/1964 - 6/23/2022

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating an inmate death at California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) on Saturday. On Saturday, July 23, at 9:39 a.m., CSP-SAC incarcerated persons Daryl Cull and Nicholas Mangelli were observed attacking incarcerated person Wayne Caskey with manufactured weapons on one of the maximum-security yards, according to details released by CDCR on Monday afternoon. Responding staff used less than lethal 40mm direct impact rounds to quell the attack. Caskey was transported to the institution’s triage and treatment area and summoned an ambulance; however, Caskey was declared deceased at 10:08 a.m.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO