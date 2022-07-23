ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

Patricia "Anne" Hendrickson 7/1/1931 - 5/28/2022

By Editorials
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia Anne (Thomas) Hendrickson, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away peacefully at her home in Lake of the Pines on May 28, 2022, with her son at her side, exactly as she hoped it would be when the time came. Born in Traer, Iowa on July...

Commentary: Please call me Norris

On most mornings, I begin the workday at my hospice office by calling my patients to arrange for visits in their homes. Today is much the same as I set an early afternoon appointment with a woman in her mid-60s who’s been given less than six months to live.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Humanitarian Day of Service July 30

The Auburn California Stake congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints would like to invite the community to participate in a Humanitarian Opportunity Day of Service. This event will be on Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of...
AUBURN, CA
Back to School Bash at Newcastle Elementary on July 29

This story was updated at 6:35 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022. Newcastle United Methodist Church will hold a Back to School Bash event this Friday, July 29, from 5-7 p.m. at the upper drop-off area at Newcastle Elementary School. There will be a free cookout with hot dogs, hamburgers, chips,...
NEWCASTLE, CA
Commentary: Family, stories, music, peaches, festivals

Next month, my younger little brother and his family are moving to Bologna, Italy. My sister-in-law is a citizen of Italy and the U.S. Her parents are aging, so they've agreed to live there for a year and help them. Since they won't be around for Thanksgiving, our families agreed...
AUBURN, CA
Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening students to speak to Gold Country Rotary

Students attending Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening will be the featured speakers at the next meeting of Auburn Gold Country Rotary on Thursday, July 28, at Awful Annie’s, located at 13460 Lincoln Way. Auburn Gold Country Rotary meets every Thursday at noon. RYLA attendees will discuss their experiences at the...
AUBURN, CA
Commentary: Tell us about it

I received an email a few days ago from a person who expressed confusion as to why the Auburn Journal hadn’t written a certain story. And with that, here is a perfect time to explain why: We didn’t know about this person, or what they’d done to deserve a story.
AUBURN, CA
Folsom prison death under investigation

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating an inmate death at California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) on Saturday. On Saturday, July 23, at 9:39 a.m., CSP-SAC incarcerated persons Daryl Cull and Nicholas Mangelli were observed attacking incarcerated person Wayne Caskey with manufactured weapons on one of the maximum-security yards, according to details released by CDCR on Monday afternoon. Responding staff used less than lethal 40mm direct impact rounds to quell the attack. Caskey was transported to the institution’s triage and treatment area and summoned an ambulance; however, Caskey was declared deceased at 10:08 a.m.
FOLSOM, CA

